Ben Affleck is sincere: “Justice League was my worst experience due to a confluence of things”

Ben affleck, the famous actor who has played Batman in DC’s Snyderverse, premieres The Tender Man on Amazon Prime Video, a film that he has recently been promoting through interviews with various US media and in which he has spoken about his past as Batman in DC. This is how the Los Angeles Times reports it, where the actor has admitted that “Justice league it was my worst experience due to a confluence of things “, in addition to explaining why he left the solo project of The Batman.

“Justice League was the lowest point for me”

Thus, Ben Affleck decided to abandon the solo project of The batman after his performances as the Dark Knight in Batman v superman and Justice League, in addition to his cameo in Suicide Squad. “I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does it should love it. You’re always supposed to want these things, and I had probably loved him at 32 or so, but it was at the point where I started to realize that it wasn’t worth it”Affleck assures about taking over The Batman.

On the other hand, Affleck opens up about his experience with Justice league: “It was the lowest point for me. It was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being too far away, the schedules that did not fit and then the personal tragedy of Zack Snyder, and the reshoots. Simply it was the worst experience. It was horrible. It was all I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not going to do this anymore. It’s not even about Justice League being that bad. Because it could have been anything “, concludes the actor.

Still, fans will always wonder what Affleck’s Batman solo project would have looked like; at least they will be able to see his farewell to the character in the next movie The Flash, where it will also appear Michael keaton as their 1989 Batman.

Source | Los Angeles Times