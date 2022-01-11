Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez … wedding in sight?

That of Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez It has become one of the couples of this year 2021, and it is that although it is not a new couple, since they were dating between 2002 and 2004, they both seem to have found that spark again after having ended their relationships with Ana de Armas Y Alex Rodriguez, respectively.

Almost 20 years ago they were close to getting married, but their plans were truncated and they ended up breaking their relationship, the reasons for this break being unknown, although there were rumors that pointed to a possible infidelity of him. Now, after many years, everything indicates that they would be willing to do what they did not dare in the past, get married.

Ben Affleck plans to propose to Jennifer Lopez

As revealed by a source very close to the couple to the magazine ‘Closer’, Ben Affleck is planning to propose to the artist next July, and more specifically the day of Jennifer López’s birthday, July 24, when he will turn 52 years old.

“Ben wants to give lasting love a chance and is planning a romantic marriage proposal for the singer’s 52nd birthday, July 24“, said the source to the British portal ‘OKAY!’.

It is not the only big step that the couple hopes to take, because as the magazine points out ‘Closer’, 48 year old actor He also plans for the singer to move in with him to his home in Los Angeles with his twins., Max Y Emme.

“The two are determined to avoid a long distance relationship., and Jen has already spoken to Marc [Anthony, padre de los niños], which agrees with the plan as long as it does not interfere with his custody situation “, they have pointed out.