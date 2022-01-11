Ben Affleck acknowledges why acting in “Justice League” was so disastrous

Months after the premiere of “The Flash”, tape where Ben affleck To appear for the last time as Batman, the 49-year-old actor, in an interview, noted that his experience working on “The Justice League” and embodying the iconic fictional character was the lowest point of his career.

In conversation with Los Angeles Times, the also filmmaker, highlighted by great productions like “Argo”, said: “Really ‘The League of Justice’ was the lowest point for me. It was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: My own life, my divorce , being too far away, the agendas in competitions and then the personal tragedy of Zack (Snyder) and the refilmations “

“It was just the worst experience. It was horrible. It was everything I didn’t like,” Affleck confessed, revealing that it was at that “moment that I said, ‘I’m not going to do this anymore.’ … It’s not even about that. The Justice League was bad, because it could have been another film, “he added. At one point in his life, Ben Affleck thought he should do things that meant something to him and not to please others: “Directing Batman is a good example of that. I looked at him and thought: ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. Whoever works on this should love it. “

Read also: The reasons why Alexa, Héctor Parra’s daughter, could spend 7 years in prison

“You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it. It’s a wonderful benefit to reorient your priorities, “he added. Affleck, who will turn 50 next August.

He played Batman in two films, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, in 2016 and “The Justice League”, in 2017; in addition to a cameo in “Suicide Squad” (2016). “The Flash”, a film directed by Andrés Muschietti, will be released on November 4. While the next installment of the DC Comics character born in 1939 will star Robert Pattinson and released on March 3.

rad