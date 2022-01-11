Balance in the universe? They robbed PlayStation 5 resellers

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The shortage of PlayStation 5 has led to a scene of resellers who have made juicy profits thanks to the high demand that there is for this console. Unfortunately, this has also made it a highly desired product by various sectors, including criminals, and as part of the end of the holiday season, something like this occurred in Canada.

These PS5 resellers couldn’t get away with it

According to information from Global News A rigged online sale ended as a heist after a pair of PlayStation 5 resellers met with alleged customers interested in buying 4 consoles. The robbery took place outside the Pickering Town Center shopping center in Durham, Ontario, on Thursday afternoon, January 6, at the place and time when both parties had agreed to meet to carry out the sale.

4 PS5 units ended up in the hands of thieves

Without knowing what awaited them, the pair of PS5 resellers arrived at the place with the 4 units of the console requested and when confirming the arrival of the supposed buyers they approached to finalize the transaction.

However, one of the thieves got out of the Nissan Altima vehicle they had arrived in, pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the resellers who had no choice but to deliver the consoles immediately. After claiming the loot, the thieves fled in the vehicle and so far there is no trace of their whereabouts.

The resale of new-generation consoles has given rise to talk for various reasons, but also for these types of situations. In fact, in November 2020, there was an attempted robbery in Canada with a similar context, an online sale between individuals, only that on that occasion the thief received what he deserved. On the other hand, a long time ago it was reported that in the United Kingdom a robbery operation was launched from trucks that were transporting PS5 stock.

