Bad Bunny explained why he doesn’t want to sing in English: he asks to stop seeing “the gringos as gods” | Famous

Since the beginning of his career, Bad Bunny has been characterized by only singing in his native language, Spanish. In 2016, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio took the first step to be a famous artist and In less than 5 years he is already one of the most successful singers.

Like any artist, from time to time he collaborates with other music celebrities; however, he refuses to do so in English.

Famous people like Cardi B, Drake or Dua Lipa are some of the famous people who had the opportunity to work with the Puerto Rican, but yes, without forgetting that he only sings in Spanish. For the fans this was a bit strange, as it is common for Latino artists to release some songs in English.

“You have to break that that gringos are gods … No, daddy. Maybe it was necessary and they opened doors to this Latin boom, but that moment for me is over. I am very proud to reach the level where we are speaking in Spanish, and not only in Spanish, but in the Spanish we speak in Puerto Rico. Without changing the accent. “

After the interview came to light, his fan base was divided: while some are of the opinion that Latin American artists should sing in Spanish, others believe that Bad Bunny would not be good at singing in English.

“Bad bunny doesn’t sing in English to sing with great artists, they have to sing Spanish to get along with Bad bunny. Bad bunny a culture” or “Maybe Bad Bunny can’t sing in English for more than 10 seconds”, are some of the positions of Internet users in the social network.

Although the 26-year-old singer has had several interviews in English, in which he demonstrated that he understands and knows how to speak the language, with his statement he seeks to break the parameters of the industry that pressure Latin artists to have songs in that language ‘to succeed’.

One of the few times the ‘Bad Rabbit’ sings in another language is when reciting his song ‘Yonaguni’, which has some verses in Japanese.

In the interview he also stated that he achieved his success without knowing how to play an instrument or read musical scores, but it is something he wants to learn soon. In addition, he answered how difficult it is to be Bad Bunny and how sometimes he forgets everything he has achieved.

“Some days it is difficult, but I have not had time to go crazy. Recently I have 100% clear in my head what I have achieved, perhaps a year or six months ago; but until then, many times I forgot, I felt It was the little boy from the supermarket. Something happened and he said: ‘Hell!’ And then: ‘Oh, no, wait, if I have it here. “