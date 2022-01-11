Automotive loan in Mercado Libre: Has an agreement with BBVA

An alliance that has been announced between the bank BBVA Mandxico and the popular digital commerce portal Free Market Mexico will open the doors to users of this platform to buy a car through automotive credit in these shopping for Internet.

The person in charge of Marketplace of vehicles, real estate and other services of the technological firm, Iliana Vetrano, points out that this mechanism agreed with the financial institution will be the key so that with the press of a button on the screen, financing is processed to acquire a vehicle, first by making the section of the unit and thus be able to receive it directly in the concessionaire automotive where the transaction.

It will be up to BBVA, on the other hand, to carry out the investigation to decide if the requested loan is appropriate or if the process is rejected. In any case, the contract will be directly related to its terms and conditions, as well as the payment scheme.

The company spokesperson stated that with this system they seek to strengthen their perspective that the digital platform to support all your users in Mexico, both to those who sell and those who agree to buy merchandise.

Thus, the portal remains at the service of its customers through technological advances to reach a wider audience and provide more alternatives, improving the experience of the digital commerce.

The program being developed seeks to make car financing possible pre-owned as much as those of agency, where authorized distributors will offer models from 2017 to the latest model for deferred credit purchases from 24 to 60 monthly payments.

According to the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), in the country more than half of the new vehicles sold are acquired by buyers through auto loans.

Although it is a mechanism widely used by clients, in general the procedures to process a financial service of this kind are usually obtained only after exhausting some possibilities and making several transfers before the entity that issues the financing gives the go-ahead and is authorized a loan.

It is for all this that a new type of financial service to obtain an automotive loan through a sales system such as Mercado Libre México, refreshes the range of possibilities for users to use their credit and facilitate the purchase process.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Credits section of My Pocket.