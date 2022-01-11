Australia’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange To Sponsor Tennis Star Ajla Tomljanovic

BTC Markets, Australia’s largest digital asset exchange has announced that it will sponsor the professional tennis player Ajla tomljanovic at the Australian Open and Sydney Tennis Classic tournaments this month.

In a Tuesday ad, BTC Markets said it would back Tomljanovic as part of a partnership inspired in part by “increased investment activity by women in the last financial year.” Users of the exchange will have the opportunity to win tickets to the tournaments and meet with the tennis star with a non-expendable token proving their attendance.

Flash Competition to win 2 tix to see @Ajlatom play tomorrow at the Sydney Classic! Yup, you read that right, tennis & crypto united at last Gotta love how Aussies support their own – thanks Ajla for the goodies! @IMGTennis @TennisAustralia #sydneyclassic #tennis #crypto https://t.co/pNowdLzbNm – Caroline Bowler (@CaroBowler) January 10, 2022

Founded in 2013, BTC Markets has more than 325,000 clients in Australia, who have moved more than $ 14.3 billion using the platform. In November, the exchange announced that it would add financial veterans Garry Duursma and David Raper as senior advisers, with the goal of expanding the market.

Many exchanges announced partnerships or collaborations with great sports and entertainment figures in 2021. In June, FTX Trading announced that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady would receive a stake in the cryptocurrency exchange as part of a sponsorship deal. Actor Matt Damon also subsequently appeared in a Crypto.com television advertisement.