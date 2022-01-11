“At this point, we have sold more Xbox of this generation than any other”

Some say that Xbox consoles are dead. They are the same ones who say that Xbox Game Pass kills industries or that this will be Microsoft’s last console. Luckily for everyone, the longings of the haters are just that, and the reality is that the company is doing better than ever. It is something that can be seen with the naked eye in the public accounts that they present to their investors and in the heavy investments they are making in the gaming sector.

The truth is that today’s news is not that it should catch anyone by surprise. Satya Nadella himself confirmed that Xbox Series was the company’s fastest-selling console in the entire history of the brand. So hey, that ‘this will be the last Xbox’ thing that some more rave about is a fantasy possibly fueled by some kind of fungus.

Spoiler Warning: Xbox is doing better than ever

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Phil Spencer has confirmed (via: Benji sales) what for many was already an open secret, the new consoles go like a shot. However, there is an additional detail that perhaps we did not know; We had always assumed that the console shortage was due to supply issues, but the manager’s point is different.

The thinking head of the division assures that it is not that the semiconductor crisis is affecting sales, but that the demand is now greater than ever despite the fact that the supply remains in the levels of previous years.

The offer is actually as great as ever. It’s that demand is outstripping supply… At this point, we’ve sold more Xbox of this generation, Xbox Series X and S, than any previous version of Xbox.

In the absence of official figures, these statements always go well for the player, it translates into something that we already see every day, Xbox Live is constantly getting new players. You can see it in games that you thought were dead before, now it’s rare not to see anyone playing them. For me it is a very positive point that Microsoft is betting on consoles, I have a good PC to play but I prefer my box in the living room to press and play.