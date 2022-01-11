Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, but will not include all cartridge content

It was the last platform on which Ezio Auditore was yet to be released. Ubisoft’s famous killer is finally coming to Nintendo Switch through Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection next February 17th. This means that the deliveries starring the Italian protagonist will be available on the hybrid console.

Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations are the three main installments that we can enjoy, along with all the DLC content that was published later. In addition, they have also been included Assassin’s creed lineage Y Assassin’s Creed Embers, two small films that delve into the life of Ezio.

Among the improvements we can expect for the Switch version we find HD vibration, touch controls and a HUD optimized for the system. The price for its launch will be 49.99 euros, both in digital and physical format, although with a particularity in the latter.

Only Assassin’s Creed II will be included in the cartridge, so the rest of the content will require an additional download. This download also lists the audio pack for additional languages. The weight of all these files will not exceed 35GB.