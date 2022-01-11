Assassin’s Creed: the Ezio Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch this February 17 – Nintenderos

After various rumors, Ubisoft has officially confirmed the arrival of Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch with an estimated date for February 17. We leave you with the ad trailer for you to take a look:

He plays the famous Ezio Auditore da Firenze. Learn the secrets of the Assassins and seek revenge for the betrayal of your family. Travel through Renaissance Italy in the 15th century and from Rome, its most iconic city, to Constantinople in the 16th century.

1. Assassin’s Creed II: Ezio’s saga begins by fighting and exploring the open world of the Italian Renaissance, a time dominated by art, wealth, and murder.

2. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood: Travel to the most iconic city in Italy, Rome, the center of power, greed and corruption, where Ezio takes leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins.

3. Assassin’s Creed Revelations: Two Assassins, one destiny. Embark on Ezio’s latest adventure, as he follows in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey full of discoveries and revelations in 16th century Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire.

Four. The game also includes all additional downloadable content (DLC) of the original installments and two short films to learn more about the life of Ezio: Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed® Embers.