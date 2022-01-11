Apple’s AR and VR glasses could be powerful like MacBook Pro

Photo : T3 Magazine / Getty ( Getty Images )

Currently, we can say with some certainty that Apple is working on mixed augmented reality and virtual reality (AR / VR) glasses, which are expected to arrive this year, but the details of this mysterious product seem to be a kind of puzzle that it is being revealed piece by piece.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo may have given us another piece, stating in an investor note (via MacRumors) that the Apple headset will use the same 96W power adapter as the new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

“Our survey indicates that Apple’s AR / VR glasses will use a 96W charger supplied by the Jabil company with the same specifications as the MacBook Pro, to provide faster and more efficient charging for Apple’s mixed reality glasses.” Kuo wrote.

Such a large power adapter suggests that the glasses will have demanding power requirements and therefore use high-performance parts. Previous rumors and predictions align with this information. The Information reported last year that the glasses would include two 8K OLED displays and more than a dozen cameras for hand tracking. But that outlet also said that the headset’s processor will not be as powerful as those found in the MacBook, the iPhone or Apple’s iPad, so performance will depend on another device, such as an iPhone.

However, this detail does not match the information from Kuo, who says that the glasses, which could be compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, will carry multiple processors inside, including one with the power of Apple’s M1 chip. Mark Gurman by Bloomberg agrees with this information, and says that Apple would include “some of its most advanced and powerful chips” in the mixed reality headset, and that some will outperform the M1.

If the glasses really need a 96W power adapter, one of the most powerful among Apple adapters, then it would appear that much of the processing and computing work, if not all, will be done locally in the glasses. We could also assume that it will be significantly more powerful than an iPhone and might even outperform the MacBook Pro. If this is the case, it will be interesting to see how Apple handles cooling. Adding a fan to the headset could increase weight, size, and noise levels, although it’s worth noting that the current market-leading VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, maintains a relatively compact and lightweight size despite have a built-in fan (although it has low power requirements).

We may already know some of the technical specifications of Apple’s mixed reality glasses, but we don’t yet know its design or the ways it will combine augmented reality and virtual reality. Gurman says the device will be more VR than AR, and can be battery operated as a standalone device. Our best guess on how it will work is that users will look at two high resolution OLED panels (one for each eye) showing the real world with digital objects superimposed on physical objects and places.

But what we have more clear is its price. This device, which will not have nothing to do with the metave rso, it will be expensive (we can imagine it going to cost around $ 3,000), and it will likely have limited availability when it arrives later this year or in 2023.