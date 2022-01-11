Apple won’t join the metaverse craze, according to Mark Gurman

Photo : Roy Rochlin / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Manzana wants nothing to do with the most obnoxious buzzword from the world of technology; Y I mean of course the metaverse (approved anyway if you thought I was referring to NFT).

Mark Gurmanby Bloomberg , a reliable analyst when it comes to Apple, says that glasses of augmented reality of the company will be designed s for shorter activity sessions, not to meet the metaverse goal of changing the real world for a Oasis digital.

“There are a word that I would be surprised to hear when Apple announces its glasses : metaverse, ”Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter. “I have been told directly that the idea of ​​a completely virtual world to which users can escape, such as in the vision of the future of Meta Platforms / Facebook is off limits to Apple ”.

It looks like Apple CEO Tim Cook won’t follow Facebook’s lead, I say , Goal, and almost all other companies that they have debated ways to get closer to an ill-defined and ill-conceived future in which the physical world and the digital merge through the use of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality.

I know says Apple will introduce a helmet AR / V Mixed R designed for “short sessions of games, communication and content consumption ”. That is, it is a device that allows you to return to the real world once you have finished playing or watching a movie.

We know that Apple is more optimistic about augmented reality , where digital objects are projected onto the physical world (see Pokemon Go) than in virtual reality, which replaces the physical world with a digital one (see Ready Player One), but the details of your next device pe they stay in secret.

But nevertheless, it is possible that already let’s know some details. According to a report from The Information, glasses will include two 8K displays, more than a dozen tracking cameras, and will be sold for $ 3 000. The device could also work with Multiple processors, including one powered by Apple’s M1 chip, according to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also says that headphones could support Wi-Fi 6E to offer higher bandwidth and low latency connectivity.

According to these reports , Apple will enter the VR headset market / AR later this year, and while key details about its next product are unconfirmed, it looks like we’ll at least save ourselves more talk about it. “Metaverse”.