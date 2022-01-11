Apple will produce the new Formula 1 movie where the main actor is Brad Pitt

Everything seems to indicate that Apple won the race to produce a Formula 1 movie after fierce competition between major movie studios and streaming services such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, MGM, Paramount, Sony and Universal.

Of all the production houses, it is Apple Original Films who is in exclusive negotiations to sign the contract that grants him the feature film on the highest category.

What is known from the Formula 1 film is that Brad Pitt will play a driver who as part of his retirement mentors a younger driver in his last shot at glory on the tracks.

In addition, it is known that the producer of the feature film is Jerry Bruckheimer, who achieved fame with Top Gun, while the director is Joseph Kosinski and the screenwriter is Ehren Kruger -Transformers- to be at the same table.

Pitt is a huge motorsport fan and previously participated in a Kosinski project for a film based on Carroll Shelby called Go Like Hell, which, after years of failed attempts to raise the required budget, was finally transformed and hit theaters in 2019, as Ford Vs Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Other data revealed is that the budget for the production of the Formula 1 film is between 130 and 140 million dollars, and that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton already has a role in the film.