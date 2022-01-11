Apple opposes the Facebook metaverse

The metaverse that Meta (Facebook) plans does not seem to convince Apple. The Cupertino firm, which this year would launch its first VR glasses, might have ruled out the idea of ​​a completely virtual world. Mark Gurman, journalist from Bloomberg, says that the concept is “outside the limits” of the company, and that its virtual reality viewer, unlike the Oculus, will be intended for specific uses.

Gurman, in fact, points out that the company is unlikely to mention the word “metaverse” during the launch of the also known as Apple Glass. The idea of ​​this virtual reality viewer is that the user can “play, communicate and consume content”, but only in occasional moments and not throughout the day. This is a very different strategy from that of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, which intends for the user to even be able to attend concerts or buy virtually. Also using virtual reality devices such as Oculus, as well as other services and platforms that are still under development.

On the other hand, the journalist from Bloomberg highlights that augmented reality glasses in which Apple works – and that could come later – are designed to be carried at all times, given that they also allow the user to stay in their real environment. Although there are no details about it, this device could be similar to the smart glasses that companies such as Xiaomi or Oppo have already announced. In this case, the owner will be able to see relevant information reflected on the lens while, for example, doing sports.

What do we know about Apple VR glasses?

Oculus Quest.

With the new information from Gurman, doubts about what kind of device Apple will launch later this year seem to dissolve. Until now, the reports mentioned the launch of a mixed reality viewer mainly focused on augmented reality. Adding, in addition, some virtual reality functions. Considering Apple’s strategy for this year, it appears that the glasses will be advertised as a virtual reality device, which will likely include AR features.

The apple vr glasses They could come with a power processor similar to the M1 chip that Mac computers include. Also with another less powerful SoC that will manage the use of the sensors. They will be able to recognize hand gestures, as well as objects in the environment. On the other hand, the glasses are expected to have two 4K screens for displaying content.