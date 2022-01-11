Angelina Jolie on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Sexualization: Hormone Treatment

Shiloh has grown into a beautiful 15-year-old girl, and although since her birth she became a celebrity, the last few months the attention has been lightened by her physical appearance, but what does Angelina Jolie think about the sexualization of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt by the press and fans?

Angelina Jolie on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s sexualization

When she was still very young, Shiloh decided that she wanted to look like her siblings, she even asked that they start calling her by the name of “Peter” or “John”, immediately the whole world began to wonder about what her famous parents thought.

Both Angelina and Brad decided to support their daughter’s wishes, avoiding labeling her tastes or preferences, since they want her to make her own decisions freely and without fear.

“Shiloh is in the Montenegrin style. This is how people dress there. He likes tracksuits, he likes suits”, Commented the protagonist of Maleficent about the first comments to the image of Shiloh.

Regarding the supposed hormonal process that Shiloh has undergone to change her female gender, Brad has commented:

“The treatment seeks to put a brake on the female sexualization of her physique and orient her towards a male gender identity. Is what you want for the moment”.

Angelina Jolie defends Shiloh’s privacy

Faced with questions about sexuality and the stereotypes in which her daughter has been pigeonholed, Angelina decided to put an end to it with this comment:

“Why do they have to pigeonhole everything?“, And other statements added:”They can criticize me all they want, but I will never stop giving my children the possibility to be as they want“.

According to reports, Angelina has not only become closer to Shiloh, she is also the one who would be paying for the hormonal treatments that are carried out at the Younique Surgery Center in Santa Monica, California.

