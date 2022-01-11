André-Pierre Gignac victim of offenses and bottles

Leon, Guanajuato.- The Club Leon beat the UANL Tigers 2-1 achieving the comeback on aggregate to become the first finalist of the current tournament Scream Mexico A2021 of Liga MX. In the stadium at 100% the beast of Ariel Holan did not disappoint and left those led by Miguel Herrera on the pitch.

The euphoria was intoned before, during and after the return semifinal, where the actions and temperament increased radically with the passage of the game, both on the court and in the stands, as several fans practiced the forbidden cry pointing to a reference player of the felines, André-Pierre Gignac.

The French forward was harshly criticized on social networks and was also the victim of the discriminatory shout just when he left the Nou Camp de León playing field, enduring the insults of the assistants who played their game throughout 90 minutes.

Gignac left the exchange at 75 ‘after seizing the preventive card. In his place, Raimundo Fulgencio entered. After leaving the game, he was not perceived as satisfied André-Pierre that when he went to the Tigres bench, he received several objects from the stands, but he knew how to keep his composure.

André-Pierre Gignac victim of insults in León

Of course, the Frenchman turned to the rostrum with a gesture of annoyance, but he did not fall into the provocations of the fans of the beast, because with 1-1 on the scoreboard the passage to the final was still for the royals, so He avoided doing something that he would have regretted in the end in order not to play in the grand final.

The moment was captured in a video that circulated through the networks, after the gunner became a trend after exploding against the concussion protocol doctor, Armando Ruíz, at whom he yelled on many occasions for preventing the return of his partner Juan José Sánchez Purata, after receiving a header from Diego Reyes.

Gignac celebrating a goal

Tigres lost 2-1 in the second leg of the semifinal of Grita México A2021 of the MX League. The 3-3 in the aggregate result gave the pass to Club León by position in the table. In the first semester of Miguel Herrera, at the command of Tigres, he finished in the semifinals and for this he is harshly criticized, much more for withdrawing his point man André-Pierre Gignac.

