An anime series by Scott Pilgrim is about to see the small screen

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, an anime series based on the hit graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim, is currently in development. This series would serve as the second adaptation based on the graphic novel series after Edgar Wright’s cult classic “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, ”starring Michael Cera as the title character. This new series is being developed by Netflix.

Original artist and creator of Scott Pilgrim’s graphic novel, Bryan Lee O’Malley, is currently on board as a potential series writer and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski. The anime house Science SARU will animate the series and Edgar Wright will serve as executive producer.

The original series of graphic novels consisted of six volumes that were published between 2004 and 2010. The independent series broke boundaries and sold millions of copies. Edgar Wright adapted the series for film in 2010 and it ended up being a box office bomb, but then it became a huge cult hit in the following years. Both the graphic novels and the film tell the story of Scott Pilgrim, a young hipster from a gang who gets into trouble when he is forced to fight his girlfriend’s seven evil exes. In addition to Cera, the 2010 film also starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber, Allison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, and Brie Larson.

Given that Scott Pilgrim still has a huge fan base, adapting the series again but for the small screen seems like the perfect idea. Also, since Scott Pilgrim was originally inspired by the manga, making the series an anime makes perfect sense.

This series is in the early stages, so we hope that more and more details will begin to emerge.