America, without its great reinforcements, rescues a draw against Atlas

With 10 players, the Eagles managed to equalize the score in the final stretch of the match.

America Y Atlas They began their participation in the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX Women, in a match played on the Azteca Stadium field. The Eagles had the luck of back, since in addition to finishing with 10 players, they missed a penalty.

Atlas He opened the scoring early and maintained strong dominance in the first half. At minute 6 an error by the Americanista goalkeeper opened the advantage to the visitors, since Natalia Acuna He went out to the borders of the large area, on the right side, in search of the ball; He had it for a few seconds, released it and Adriana iturbe he grabbed it, taking advantage of the drifting goal to cross and score the 0-1.

The Eagles failed to react immediately and last but not least, at 18 ‘, Mayra pelayo received a blow to the face, with the studs of the opposite, which loosened it. The action could have been marked as a penalty, but referee Katia Itzel García let it pass. It was certainly more than dangerous play, although he didn’t want to admonish either.

America rescued a draw against Atlas on matchday 1 of Clausura 2022. Imago7

Then at 35 America had the tie, but the sweep that the player was looking for was broken and the visiting rear had time to recover from the surprise play.

Acuña had a great intervention minutes later, by taking out the ball that could have been an Olympic goal, after the corner kick of the Atlas. Already in the second half, the rojinegras saved a little the physical wear of the beginning and gave the initiative to the Eagles who were outnumbered at 61 ‘, for the second yellow that they received Karen Luna. The defense shouted almost in the face of the whistler, who unceremoniously showed him the red card.

Nevertheless, America He kept trying to draw, which he could not find with a maximum penalty marked in his favor at 63 ‘and that Janelly farias commanded to the stands. Pressured to get even the point at home, the Eagles did not lower their arms and at 76 ‘they made their best move, totally together.

At speed, Luebbert He reached the back of the court on the right, sent a diagonal that he finished off with a volley in the center Maria Mauleon, who had entered change. The Eagles scored the 1-1 that cost them blood, sweat and tears. The game lasted 6 more minutes, but the scoreboard no longer moved.