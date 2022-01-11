All about his release and what’s next for the world’s number 1 tennis player

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered the Australian government to implement the tennis player’s release as soon as possible, hand over his passport and personal effects, and pay legal costs.

AUSTRALIA – An Australian court ordered this Monday the release of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, who had been held since last Thursday in a hotel in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Novak Djokovic is on trial to stay in Australia and play the first Grand Slam of the year. AP

This decision would, in principle, allow Djokovic participate in the Australian Open, which in the event of a final victory would become his tenth title of that tournament and his twenty-first Grand slam, which would surpass the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

In the virtual hearing held on Monday, the Australian Government agreed to reverse its decision to cancel the visa, although the lawyer Christopher Tran, noted that the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, is considering the possibility of using his special powers to deport Djokovic.

Instead, the lawyers of Djokovic They alleged that the tennis player followed “all the migratory steps that he believed were necessary to enter Australia.”

Also, the transcripts were published by the Australian court that ruled this Monday in favor of the tennis player, where it is revealed that the world number one spent an odyssey of almost eight hours of interviews at customs control in Australia before being denied entry to the country, for not complying with the norms of the pandemic.

In the documents you can read the conversations of Djokovic with the agents, which began past midnight Wednesday through Thursday of last week at Melbourne Airport, where Djokovic arrived with the goal of playing the Australian Open later this month.

The Serbian tennis player, who confirmed that you are not vaccinated against covid-19, says that he was infected with coronavirus on December 16, for which he stated that he was exempt from the obligation to be vaccinated.

After the revocation by the judge to cancel the Serbian’s visa, different altercations took place in the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, in the central Collins Street, just in front of Djokovic’s lawyers office, where the followers gathered of the Balkan after arguing that his idol was inside the office having conversations with his lawyers.

An agent was affected by pepper spray and several colleagues argued that they did not know if the world first classified was actually traveling in the car that was intercepted by the fans.

Despite the order to release the Serbian star, various media in his country stated that from the player’s family environment they are not optimistic, since they think that he will finally be deported from Australia.

“The latest information is that they want to stop him,” he said. Djordje djokovic, brother of the world number one tennis player, to the TV station Prva.

The Telegraf newspaper, for its part, assured that Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, has declared that the Australian Government decided to deport Djokovic.

In addition, the tennis player’s mother, Dijana, denounced this Monday that the world number one tennis player suffered “torture” during the time he was held in Australia and has assured that the judicial decision that allows him to enter Australia “is the greatest victory of his career”.

This was stated during a press conference in Belgrade to analyze the court ruling that this Monday gave the athlete permission to remain in Australia despite not being vaccinated against covid-19, although the Government is still considering expelling him.

The Serbian authorities, as well as the family of Djokovic, they also believe that eventually the tennis player will be deported, since the president of the Serbian Parliament, Ivica dacic, said on Monday that he believes that the Australian authorities are preparing to do so, despite the fact that a judge on Monday ordered the release of the world’s number one tennis player.

After knowing the favorable news for Djokovic, the Serbian wanted to thank in a social network for the support received while his entry or not to Australia was resolved and announced that he wants to stay and “compete” in the Australian Open.

“For now I can not say more, but thank you all for supporting me in all this and encouraging me to stay strong,” he posted Djokovic with prayer emoticons.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge revoked the cancellation of my visa. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete. I am still focused on that. I flew here to play in one of the most important events,” he said Novak Djokovic.