Alison González and Licha Cervantes are the top scorers in the world

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.01.2022 19:45:21





The International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) highlighted at Top 5 top scorers worldwide to three players of the Liga MX Femenil: Alison González, Alicia Cervantes (who renewed with chivas until 2024) and Stephany Mayor.

In the ready recently published by the IFFHS, Alicia Cervantes, attacker of Chivas, shared the first place together to the international, Lucie martinkova from the Czech Republic, which is active in the Sparta Prague with 38 goals each.

Gonzalez occupies the second step, the now player of America has 37 targets and Stephany Mayor from Tigers with 33 goals throughout the year to be third on the list, in fourth place is the Spanish, Jennifer Hermoso of FC Barcelona (32).

What’s more, in the list of Top 30 shared by the body, two more players from the Mexican women’s football: Renae cuéllar from Tijuana, at 10th place with 26 goals Y Katty Martinez, blue cream reinforcement, in the position number 26 with 19 points.

MORE ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

It should be noted that during the 2021, They were too recognized upon being nominated Alicia Cervantes, Katty Martínez and Alison González for Best Players in the World. Alison, likewise, was in the 11 Ideal Under 20 international; In addition, five footballers were selected in the 11 Concacaf Ideal of the Year: Greta Espinoza, Alison González, Alicia Cervantes, Katty Martínez and Stephany Mayor.

To