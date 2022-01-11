Alexandra Daddario shows Hollywood her beauty with this fitted and sensual white dress

U.S. – Alexandra Daddario is a beloved American actress remembered for her participation in the Percy Jackson. Thanks to his enormous talent and his striking beauty, he has managed to establish himself as one of the most followed celebrities of Hollywood in Instagram.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

With more than 21 million followers, Alexandra, impresses with her worked and sensual figure, in addition to her unmatched blue eyes. Recently the actress was seen in her latest snapshot of the social network, where she wears an outfit where she seems to be characterized by a character from the last century.

She also impressed by wearing a white dress celebrating the holidays that shows off her sensual legs and her toned figure, since it turns out to be very fitted. The publication reaches more than a million likes and hundreds of comments alluding to her beauty and her beautiful blue eyes.

Recently the actress also spoke about her possible return to a new Percy Jackson adaptation. In a recent interview with the podcast UnWrapped from WrapWomen, the actress, who played Annabeth chase In both films, he was quick to tear down the idea that he might have some involvement in the next series scheduled to Disney +.

No! “Daddario said with a laugh.” No, I loved ‘Percy Jackson’. Like, I loved it. When I got into ‘Percy Jackson’ and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was like, a little bit of an actor in New York City, you know? He was a kid, he was working in a bar, he had no idea about Hollywood or all these things. And so when I got that job, I really didn’t know what I was getting into. I knew it was a really great movie. And it was the most incredible experience for a 22/23 year old

Chris Columbus, who directed it, and his producing partners were so supportive that I am forever grateful to them. And, you know, I learned a lot and went on to have a career in the business that I wanted to have. And that’s amazing

With those happy memories in hand, Daddario is more than happy to pass the torch on to a new Annabeth, whoever she is.