Alan Pulido misses Qatar 2022 with the Mexican National Team

A casualty for the Selection Mexican? Right in the year where the Qatar World Cup 2022, The team of Gerardo Martino He has already lost a forward permanently, due to injury.

The ‘Tata‘ Martino has been able to observe several players up front. The only one who has not had minutes, is Javier Hernandez. The attacker of the Galaxy has not been called up for a long time, beyond the level of goalscorer he showed in the last year in the MLS.

The loss that the Mexican National Team would have

The Sporting kansas city, where does he play Alan Pulido, announced that the Mexican forward will miss the 2022 season that has not yet begun, because he will undergo knee surgery due to an injury.

The club announced that the loss of Polished it could be between nine and twelve months. That suggests that he could not enter the call for Gerardo Martino for him world, taking into account that the tournament would start in November 2022. The Mexican attacker could return in October but without rhythm.

The season for him Kansas city will start on February 27, visiting Atlanta United and later his home debut will be against Houston dynamo. Campaign in which he will not have Alan Pulido.

Alan Pulido’s numbers

Your arrival at the Major League Soccer from U.S, He fell in love with it. He left as a scoring champion of the Liga BBVA MX with Chivas and that scoring level, Alan Pulido kept him in his matches with him Sporting kansas city.

In total he has played 36 games, in which he scored 15 goals and gave 7 assists, being a key part of the team’s attack, regardless of whether he was a starter or not.

Alan Pulido

sounded like a possible reinforcement of the Rayados from Monterrey But now, you will have to wait, just like your participation in the Selection Mexican.

