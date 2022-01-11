Adele’s mansion belonged to Sylvester Stallone

It has six rooms that can accommodate beds and various amenities. For complete relaxation, this one has a sauna and steam room that Stallone used to use with friends. Adele, for her part, She is a faithful follower of routines wellness, so this room is ideal for her.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is a huge swimming pool, a gym, an art studio, and a golf course. That is, some spaces for relaxation through recreational activities. But that’s not all, the kitchen is equipped for a chef, so it has luxury appliances, air filtration and internal and external dining rooms.

Additionally, the garage has space for 8 vehicles and a small guest house. This, in turn, has two floors and two luxury suites, as well as three full bathrooms and a terrace. So it’s like having 2 houses in one, and lThe mansion is the star of the property.

Among other celebrities, Sofía Vergara will be Adele’s neighbor. MEGA / Getty Images.

Sofía Vergara and Adele’s new neighbors

Without a doubt, the fact that the Colombian be Adele’s new neighbor, as both are successful women whose careers are in full swing. However, she is not the only celebrity who is part of the singer’s new neighborhood.

Its famed neighbors include sports, music and film stars such as former basketball player Magic Johnson, actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson “The Rock,” fellow actor Mar Wahlberg, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington and the Canadian singer, Justin Bieber.