Acuña’s bear and the refereeing errors of América vs Atlas Femenil

Day 1 of the Liga MX Women started with a great show between America and Atlas at the Azteca Stadium. The match ended tied at one but had a bit of everything: bears, missed penalty, red card for Karen Luna, the Sarah Luebbert show and much more.

The spectacularity that was expected from Coapa will have to wait, even the presentation of their reinforcements. Only Scarlett Camberos received her international pass and consequently minutes in the field. Kim Rodríguez and Nicki Hernández will have to wait at least the next few days. Yes indeed, Sarah Luebbert He showed why the fans wanted him to stay for another 6 months and led the attack.

Katty Martinez He was present at the Azteca Stadium to watch the game. It is estimated that the former Tigres forward will debut in Matchday 2 against Pumas or failing that, in the 3 against Rayadas. The fans took the opportunity to take photos with their new ‘killer’, who was a sensation during the transfer market.

Natalia Acuña’s bear for the Atlas 1-0

After a full tournament with no activity, Natalia Acuna had a golden opportunity to open the Clausura 2022. Unfortunately, Renata Masciarelli tested positive for COVID-19 in the week before America’s debut and The ex from Querétaro remained as a starter to face the Women’s Atlas.

However, things did not start well at all. Just at minute 6, the goalkeeper tried to leave to anticipate an arrival from Adriana Iturbide but the ball slipped from her hands and the red and black attacker escaped alone and her soul.

Reaction of Janelly farias It was no longer enough to cut the ball’s path and the visit went up on the scoreboard.

Katia Itzel García ate a penalty the size of Azteca

Refereeing errors in the Liga MX Femenil are already common and América vs Atlas was no exception. Around minute 20 they began to increase the attacks of the ‘Águilas’ in the rival area and Katia Itzel García’s work left much to be desired.

Verónica Pérez gave Mayra Pelayo a brutal kick in the area and despite the fact that the referee was in front, she did not score anything. The América attacker had to be treated and went out for a few minutes to make sure there was no damage to her face.

Debut by Camberos, missed penalty by Farías and goal by Mauleon for America

Faced with the inability to specify the plays and generate clearer danger, the DT Craig Harrington moved his pieces at halftime. The little gem Montse Saldívar entered to revolutionize the left wing and the first of the luxury reinforcements also debuted: Scarlett camberos.

The newcomer left a good feeling on the field and even caused the penalty that could have been worth the tie. Nevertheless, Farías wasted the opportunity with a collection for oblivion.

Even so, Natalia Mauleon arrived to save the day. He is barely 19 years old but since his time in Toluca he has shown that he has a talent and a bright future. Now, the Michoacana entered the exchange to connect with Sarah Luebbert and sign 1-1 in América vs Atlas Femenil; but inexplicably, Harrington took it out at minute 80.