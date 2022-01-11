a young man dies after a rival cut his neck with the edge of the skate

Twitter

In a tragic event that caused Shock in the world of sports and in American society in general, a 16-year-old teenager died while playing ice hockey in an intercollegiate tournament. In a typical play, The young man fell to the ground and it was then that, accidentally, an opponent who could not stop stepped on him with the skate on his neck: the blade caused a fatal cut to the victim.

Tribute to Teddy Balkind (Twitter /)

Teddy balkind It was the name of the adolescent who died on January 6 in the game played by two schools in Connecticut. According to the coroner’s reports, the young man, who was a member of St Luke’s team, fell on the ice and was immediately run over by a rival who could not stop his momentum. In the crash, the other player, from the Brunswick School, accidentally passed the blade of his skate through Balkind’s neck.

The victim was immediately treated by medical staff and taken to the local Greenwich hospital. But nevertheless, the wound was so deep that it was not possible to save his life.

Tribute to Teddy Balkind (Twitter /)

“One shift. A period. One game at a time. It is the way of hockey. How our team can honor the life of Teddy Balkind […]”They lamented from the opposing team.

