A rosary of former Disney stars will be (battered) in their thirties in 2022

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas, among other artists, will blow 30 candles this year

Numerous ‘celebrities’ who rose to fame at the beginning of the century will blow exactly 30 candles on their birthday cake this year.

Chance or not, A whole generation of former Disney stars stands out among those new thirty-somethings: Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Bridgit Mendler, Gregg Sulkin, Emily Osment and twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse., among others.

You have to look back 15 years to remember the first time Miley Cyrus (November 23, 1992) starred in ‘Hannah Montana’, undoubtedly one of the greatest phenomena of the Disney Channel. A series in which he demonstrated his singing skills when he was just 12 years old and thanks to which he became a teenage idol.

After finishing this stage, the young woman decided to break with her angelic image to transform herself into a ‘bad girl’, a sexual torrent. In fact, on more than one occasion, Liam Hemsworth’s ex has stated: “I have killed ‘Hannah Montanna'”.

Fans who refused to believe the radical transformation of their heroine had no choice but to accept that she had grown up after seeing the premiere of ‘Wrecking ball’. In 2013, the singer released the video for this single. And nothing was the same again.

The innocent image of ‘Disney girl’ had been left behind, as a new Cyrus danced ‘twerking’ naked, stuck out her tongue and licked whatever came near her. Among his most talked about controversies, his performance at the MTV awards stands out, one of the worst-rated performances in the history of these awards. But nevertheless, the long list of scandals, obscenities and out of tune statements they have not affected his prolific musical career at all.

Last March, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the series that catapulted him to fame, The artist made clear her love for ‘Hannah Montana’ and wrote a letter in his own handwriting to express appreciation: “Fifteen years to be exact. From the first time I swept that blonde fringe across my forehead in an attempt to hide my identity. Then I slipped into a pink terrycloth robe with the dazzling ‘HM’ acronym across the heart. I didn’t know then … that’s where you would live forever. Not just mine, but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered an ‘alter ego’, there was actually a time in my life when you had more of my identity in your glove than I did in my own hands.“Cyrus pointed out, referring to a moment in his adolescence in which he confessed that he was beginning to distort reality because of this character.

The case of Demi Lovato (20th of August of 1992) has certain parallels with Cyrus, Well, she also began succeeding on television as a child and as she has suffered problems with drugs and alcohol, although in her case much more important. Instead of hiding, the interpreter has publicly shared her addictions, becoming a reference for thousands of young people who also suffer from them.

In November 2010, her representative announced that the artist was leaving the ‘World Tour 2010’ tour at age 18 to enter a rehabilitation center. Despite his efforts to recover, there have been many times that the media have been made aware of his relapses and even hospital admissions for alleged overdoses, such as the one he experienced in 2018.

At just 11 years old, she starred in the television series ‘Barney and his friends’, where she played Angela. Later, in 2008 she starred in ‘Mitchie Torres’ in the Disney Channel original movie ‘Camp Rock’ as well as its sequel ‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’ alongside the Jonas Brothers. She also participated in another film on the channel, ‘Princess Protection Program’ with Selena Gomez.

In recent years, Lovato’s biography is marked by a long musical career. Already in 2008 and, as a result of the premiere of ‘Camp Rock’, he sang four of the songs from the album that accompanied the tape. That same year, he released his first studio album, ‘Don’t Forget’, which took second place on the ‘Billboard 200’ chart. This album has been followed by five more works, the last one being ‘Tell Me You Love Me’, which was released in 2017.

Thanks to them, the singer, who will turn 30 next summer, has managed to sneak up to eight times on the ‘Billboard Hot 100’ list and has obtained outstanding recognitions such as an MTV Video Music Award, five People’s Choice Award and two nominations for the Grammy awards.

The trajectory of her great friend, the actress and singer Selena Gomez (July 22, 1992), does not differ much from hers. Since with only 10 years he began his career in the program of ‘Barney and his friends’ next to Lovato, but it was not until 2007 when Selena She gained popularity when she became a Disney girl starring in the series “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which garnered Emmy nominations three times.

Like her colleagues, the young woman has flirted with drugs and anxiolytics. In fact, in April 2016, he confessed in an interview for the US edition of ‘GQ’ the real reasons that led her to enter a rehabilitation clinic in January 2014; and the truth is that as he explained, they have nothing to do with addictions, but with the diagnosis of lupus, a chronic disease of rheumatic character against which the singer continues to fight.“My past seems to be much more fascinating to people than my future, which leaves me speechless. I don’t feel like sitting down and talking about what the disease experience is like. It was fun? No … Is it fun to suffer from it? No, “said Justin Bieber’s ex-partner.

Other former Disney stars who will join the 30-somethings club in 2022 are the actor and musician Nick Jonas, who will celebrate such a round figure on September 16; American actress and singer Bridgit Mendler, that it will turn three decades at the end of this year, exactly on December 18; british actor Gregg Sulkin, that he surely already has plans to celebrate his 30th birthday on May 29; American actress and singer Emily osment will also turn 30 on March 10, and the twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse, will jointly celebrate their party on August 4.