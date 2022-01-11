A Chinese company opens its first fully robot-operated smart stores in Europe

This innovative business model combines the preparation, packaging and delivery of orders ordered online through the use of robots, as well as offering its customers the option of home delivery.

China’s second largest e-commerce company, JD.com, opened its first two fully automated retail stores under the brand name Ochama in the Dutch cities of Leiden and Rotterdam, the Chinese consortium published on Monday in a press release on its official website.

This avant-garde business model seeks to introduce customers to a new online shopping experience, where orders ordered through the Ochama mobile application are classified, packed and transported to the delivery points by an automated fleet, made up of arms robotic and automated guided vehicles (AGV, for its acronym in English), in addition to giving the possibility that the goods are sent to the homes of buyers.

“With the rich experience in retail and cutting-edge logistics technologies that the company has accumulated over the years, we aspire to create an unprecedented purchasing format for customers in Europe with better prices and services,” stated the CEO of the Ochama brand, Pass Lei.

These stores that were recently implemented in the European market offer the possibility of acquiring a diverse range of products, ranging from perishable and packaged foods to household appliances, beauty products, fashion, mother and child and home furnishings.

Mark den Butter, COO of Ochama, commented that by taking full advantage of logistics and supply chain management technology, stores can reduce the price of the product by an additional 10% to the benefit of member customers in the chain.

He added that “the Dutch are passionate about innovation and the environment, and Ochama’s shopping format is designed to contribute to both.”

The Chinese company announced the opening of two other new physical stores that will be located in the cities of Amsterdam and Ultrecht, since, according to World Bank data from 2020, the Netherlands is one of the most urbanized European regions, where 92% of its inhabitants live in cities with a polycentric urban structure, which is why Ochama decided to open four stores in this country.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!