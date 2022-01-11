7 benefits of consuming GARLIC ON FAST and at night, you will be surprised!

The Garlic It’s one of the healthier food and with great nutritional properties that confer various benefits to the human being. This food is known to have more than two thousand active components, among which are various essential oils, quercetin, fructans, sulfur compounds, a great variety of vitamins and minerals and antioxidants, which is why it is also exploited for medicinal purposes and for natural remedies.

Now, garlic is characterized by a strong aroma, which comes from the alliin lyase or allinase, that when entering contact with oxygen forms allicin, a substance that not only gives off that strong smell of garlic, but is also where the largest amount of garlic is contained. therapeutic properties, which is why it is recommended to be sliced ​​or crushed to obtain all the benefits of this compound.

Although until now there is no scientific evidence that the best time to consume garlic is in the morning or before going to sleep, some claim that consume garlic on an empty stomach or at night it is the most optimal. What is known is that its regular consumption can help your immune system and benefit you in other ways. 7 benefits of consuming garlic, we are sure that you will be surprised!

7 benefits of consuming garlic on an empty stomach and at night

1. Lower cholesterol and triglycerides

Thanks to the hypotensive, lipid-lowering, cleansing and anti-inflammatory properties of garlic, its regular consumption has been shown to help reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides in the body. It is said that consuming garlic on an empty stomach also helps to increase the levels of good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood.

2. Prevents and fights cardiovascular diseases

Lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides already helps cardiovascular health, helps reduce high blood pressure and hardening of the arteries (arteriosclerosis), prevents thrombi and improves blood circulation, which prevents and fights cardiovascular disease.

3. Relieves gastrointestinal discomfort

On the one hand, it is pointed out that due to the diallyl disulfide, garlic helps fight inflammation, but its antibiotic and antibacterial benefits are pointed out, which help to alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort caused by the fermentation of food in the intestine, same as they cause pain, flatulence or intestinal cramps.

4. Combat respiratory diseases

Also due to its antibacterial, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties, garlic is ideal for fighting respiratory diseases, especially colds, thanks to the fact that it helps to decongest the respiratory tract and fight microorganisms in the lungs naturally.

5. Regulates glucose levels

Garlic enhances the functions of the liver and pancreas, as it stimulates the development of insulin in the body, which in turn helps regulate glucose levels in the body.

6. Helps to lose weight

In addition to reducing cholesterol levels and regulating glucose, it helps regulate metabolism by stimulating gastric acids, which in turn also contributes to weight loss.

7. Combat various diseases

Garlic has antibiotic properties that help fight bacteria such as salmonella or escherichia-coli, which cause serious intestinal damage, but also have positive effects on dental microbial flora. It helps reduce lead levels in the blood by up to 19%, thus fighting headaches and high blood pressure, and has properties recognized by some research as anti-cancer.

Contraindications of consuming garlic:

It is important to note that although the consumption of garlic on an empty stomach is recommended, it should not be exceeded and preferably it should be accompanied with another food, because by itself it can cause stomach irritation in some cases. On consuming it at night, it is said that it helps to fall asleep, although it is suggested not to consume more than 4 pieces a day, because it could have some contraindication.