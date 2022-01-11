5 sports movies, documentaries and series you should see

Over the years, the audiovisual production had several documentaries, films and series that sought to reflect the path of some sports or of some teams in particular. One of the most popular is Goal, which premiered in 2006 and had a great repertoire. It is about the growth of a player until reaching the elite. It had the special participation of David beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Alan Shearer, among others.

In the world of basketball, there are several examples that have also earned their place in the hearts of moviegoers. One of the most remembered is Space jam, a film that starred Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, along with animations of the Looney Tunes characters. In it they seek to beat a team that stole the powers of the stars of the NBA.

“The Last Dance” was one of the most anticipated documentaries in 2020 with the experiences of the Chicago Bulls dynasty with Phil Jackson as DT and the rise of the Jordan star. At the same time, it showed the bond that MJ had with Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. After its premiere, it generated more rispidencias among former teammates.

Other sports taken to the movies

“You will be what you should be or you will be nothing” premiered in 2020 and shows the compilation of an investigation with Guillermo Vilas. One of the most remembered players in the history of tennis always generated controversy due to his large number of titles and why he did not reach number 1. There is a large collection of data that seeks to corroborate that the ATP is mistaken.

Ultimately, another of the established sports is motor racing. “Ford vs. Ferrari “ It was released in 2019 and shows the task that Ford had to manage to wrest the dominance from the Italian team. Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles carry out a task of several months to conquer LeMans.