5 sports documentaries and movies to watch in 2022

2022 will be full of interesting films and documentaries about the sports. One of the first to appear on the scene is Ringo, the people’s champion. It will portray the life story of one of the most remembered boxers in the world. Among his most memorable fights are the one he had against Muhammad Ali in 1970 and against Joe Frazier in 1968.

In continuity with the boxing world, Believe will have its third part. A departure from the famous Rocky saga, starring Sylvester Stallone, led to a parallel story with Apollo Creed’s son, his opponent in the first two fights. For this new version of the film, it is expected that the American actor who gave life to Rocky Balboa will be part again.

Other sports that will have new releases

In HBO Max you can enjoy the launch of a documentary on the life of Carlos Salvador Bilardo in February and March. The football coach of the Argentina Selection in the 1986 and 1990 World Cups he is one of the most recognized on the planet. His well-remembered phrases, his relationship with Diego Maradona and his different methods are a living tribute to the Doctor. “Bilardo, the soccer doctor” is the name of it.

Winning Time is a new series that brings the famous stage of Los angeles lakers during 1980. The NBA back then had top franchise players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s leading scorer, and Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The team got some rings and it was also one of the teams that amazed because of the “showtime” it generated with its plays.

An unprecedented event will arrive in June which is a film that will recap what happened at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Beyond showing the different disciplines that were disputed, there will also be other approaches that take it out of the traditional film. The other side of the Games with its protests and the measures of Covid-19, a novel fact in the appointment in Japan.