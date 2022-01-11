4 mistakes to successfully port this duo

Reviewing the fashion archive we found some red carpets that unleashed a daring style, where we contemplated dresses over pants, hip jeans with colorful chains that captivated any scene, and miniskirts with matching tops. Ultimately, it was the era where dress codes They totally moved away from a gala outfit, however, not feeling hypnotized by the originality of the idols of the moment was impossible.

Anne Hathaway She was one of the celebrities who donned the most famous styling of that time, she surprised with a pink midi dress over straight jeans and triangular ankle boots. Years later, Eiza Gonzalez broke into the premier from ‘Bloodshot’ with a similar aura, but truly renewed. He paraded with the top piece with a built-in train, some skinny jeans and lacing sandals, entrusting the most precise chairs to show off with impetus. dresses over pants, the trend that will rule in 2022.

Firms such as Paco Rabanne, Fendi and Peter Do have exalted the power to carry the aforementioned duo, but you will need certain details to avoid taking any false step, since committing the same stylistic errors of the past is not in the new fashion dictionary.

Errors when wearing dresses over pants

Choose a straight dress without movement











© Louis Vuitton / Gorunway

Louis Vuitton, spring / summer 2022.





One of the most common mistakes when carrying the micro-trend in sight is, choose a design that is straight and without movement, this will make us shorten the silhouette and obtain a less assertive result. For this, experts in the field have announced that, if you prefer one of the dresses in trend, like the one with openings, An attractive and balanced compliment will be achieved, since this detail will expose a large part of the lower garment, achieving kilometer-long legs.

Bow down for a slip dress As Louis Vuitton puts it, it will be a romantic gesture, or for a shirt dress, as was unleashed in Peter Do, it will summon a more formal wink.

Choose opposite colors











© Fendi / Gorunway

Fendi, spring / summer 2022.





It is not a secret that, when exhibiting garments upon garments We tend to disproportionate the figure if not worn properly, especially when it is petite. Therefore, orchestrate a total look it will be a good sign. Plus, this way you won’t fall into unloved color blocks. Fendi, in its spring-summer 2022 collection, showed an end minimalist tight in white, ideal for professing sophistication. A set that can be taken from a meeting to a special dinner.

Prefer dresses with defined structures











© Yannis Vlamos / Paco Rabanne / Gorunway

Paco Rabanne, spring-summer 2022.





XL sleeves and multiple ruffles may invite greater volume than you want to hoard, and to avoid falling into excesses, Paco Rabanne has deployed the fairest solution, opting above all for dresses cut out, where the waist will be highlighted and a correct proportion between the top and the bottom will be captured. This will be an appropriate stylistic departure for summer days.

Choose dense fabrics











© Isabel Marant / Gorunway

Isabel Marant, spring / summer 2022.





Dresses in dense fabrics such as leather or tweed They will make finding matching pants a bit difficult, plus you can get a slightly healed finish. Now, we will reveal the most suggestive trick, lean towards lightweight designs in linen or silk. Isabel Marant, in her spring-summer 2022 collection, found an ideal set for the summer that will proclaim absolute stylization. Lace dress with straps in alliance with satin trousers they will sign a masterful and refined seal, and to finish off some fine strappy sandals they will gather a look formidable.