3 action movies to start the week that you can watch on Netflix

With summer upon us and the constant news about the countless outbreaks or variants of the coronavirus, it is very good for us to disconnect from time to time, and what better way to do it than good ones action movies what can you find in Netflix.

On this occasion we have decided to recommend those action movies that you can find available on Netflix Latin America and that you cannot miss.

The Other Guys

Before turning to political satire with films like Don´t Look Up (which despite its mixed reactions is an unstoppable Netflix hit), and before producing the series about the complicated greedy Roy family (Succession), Adam McKay he devoted himself exclusively to comedy.

In addition to the wonders of “Anchorman” and “Step Brother,” McKay introduced us Spare cops, which once again had the collaboration between its frequent protagonist Will ferrell Y Mark whalberg. In it, they both play a pair of unfortunate policemen who will investigate a dangerous businessman and put themselves in constant situations that involve shooting, chases and lots of laughs.

Love and monsters

This apocalyptic adventure led by Dylan o’brien was one of the surprises of 2020. During a passionate romance with her best friend, Joel (O’Brien) and Aimee (Jessica henwick) are estranged for years by the arrival of a monstrous apocalypse. After years of solitude, Joel decides to go on a journey with his dog where he will overcome his fears and face monsters on the way to meet his girlfriend.

Heat

This 1995 classic directed by Michael Mann is a riveting police drama that pits the ruthless commander played by Al Pacino with the criminal master who plays Robert De Niro. It also has the participation of Natalie Portman, Ashley judd Y Val kilmer, who stars in one of the most iconic shootings in movie history.

Despite lasting almost 3 hours, the drama, action and that tense conflict relationship between Pacino and De Niro that Mann achieves will make time fly by, and your admiration for the film will grow like that of police commander Hanna and the criminal McCauley is doing it between them while they seek to mutually ruin their plans.

