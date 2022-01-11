‘1883’: Rita Wilson Shares First Photo When Joining Paramount + Series Cast

Ads

Rita Wilson shared a first look at her 1883 role on Instagram on Tuesday, as she posed alongside series star Faith Hill. Wilson’s appearance on the show comes after her husband, Tom Hanks, made a shocking cameo in the second episode of the Paramount + series. 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and is a prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone.

«The secret is out: I will join my friends [Hill] Y [Tim McGraw] at the show [1883] this season, ”Wilson wrote. «Stay up to date with the episodes every Sunday at [Paramount+] to take a look at yours. ” Wilson and Hill smiled at the camera, both wearing their period costumes.

Wilson’s selection in 1883 was first reported by Variety on January 5. She was cast as Carolyn, a Doan’s Crossing shopkeeper who helps Margaret (Hill) relax with whiskey punch. Hanks appeared in Episode 2 as a real historical figure, Civil War General Gordon Meade.

This is Wilson’s first television role since she played Evie Michaels on HBO’s Girls from 2013 to 2017. She also starred in Full Circle, The Good Wife, Body of Proof, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her recent film credits include Boy Genius, Love Is Love Is Love, Gloria Bell, A Simple Wedding, Brother Nature and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

While Wilson’s casting was announced before his episode aired, Hanks’ cameo cameo as a surprise to many viewers on December 19. McGraw asked Hanks to appear on the show and he agreed. «Tom and Rita [Wilson] and Faith and I have been friends for a long time, ”McGraw told Entertainment Tonight in December. So I called Tom and asked him. He says, ‘Tell me when to be there.’ And he showed up and did it and killed him. Of course, he is Tom Hanks, so he will. Hanks filmed his scene in one day.

1883 stars McGraw and Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character John Dutton. The series follows the Dutton family’s journey from Texas to Montana to establish the Yellowstone ranch. Sam Elliott plays Civil War veteran Shea Brennan. Isabel May plays James and Margaret’s daughter, Elsa. LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelson, James Landrey Herbert, and Billy Bob Thornton also star. New episodes are released on Paramount + on Sundays.

