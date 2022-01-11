10 science fiction movies that will give you an existential crisis

Ever since the sci-fi film genre became popular, fans have been captivated by epic space battles, alien creatures, and action-packed otherworldly adventures. However, not all science fiction is created equal, and some of the best films in the genre are thought-provoking journeys into the unknown.

From Stanley Kubrick to Denis Villeneuve, talented directors have helped sci-fi film evolve over the years, but an existential crisis is not always part of the package, but these films can guarantee one long after the audience leaves the room.

10 Inception’s Immersion In Dreams Can Cause Nightmares

Christopher Nolan’s science fiction masterpiece boasts the lofty concept of thieves who steal information by “dream-diving” from the target’s subconscious. The premise alone prepares the viewer to question reality against imagination. However, the ambiguous spinning top ending by Inception It has inspired intense debate since the film was released.

Leonardo Di Caprio, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon Levitt bring their top-notch acting talents. And with Nolan at the helm and Hanz Zimmer bringing his signature sound that gives you goosebumps, Inception is a must-see movie for any science fiction fan.

9 The moon will make you question your perception of reality

Duncan Jones’ directorial debut boldly raises questions about the validity of our emotions and how “real” our perceived realities are. Moon, a refreshingly original but familiar film, is about Sam Bell, a lone miner destined for the Moon, and his personal crisis as his employment contract draws to a close.

Sam Rockwell is sensational as the lone man in his highly automated intergalactic home. Moon was nominated for multiple awards and even received 3 1/2 out of 4 stars from the one and only Roger Ebert.

8 Event Horizon takes full advantage of the public’s deepest fears

Event horizon it’s nightmare fuel for even the most avid sci-fi horror fans. Without revealing too much of its mind-boggling plot, the film centers on a space rescue team searching for signs of life on a ship that has just returned from inside a black hole.

Laurence Fishburne, Joely Richardson, and Sam Neill play some of the unfortunate crew members. Even if Event horizon It didn’t fare well with critics, it has since become a cult classic. To the delight of science fiction fans, Amazon has commissioned a television series based on the film.

7 Artificial Intelligence is surprisingly depressing and charming at the same time

The Artificial intelligence Steven Spielberg’s originally started in the hands of the legendary Stanley Kubrick. After the iconic director passed away in 1999, Spielberg focused his efforts on bringing this android adventure to the big screen.

The end product is, not surprisingly, a fascinating mix of Kubrick’s bleak brilliance and the wholesome, uplifting delights of Steven Spielberg. Haley Joel Osment stars as a child android with the unique ability to love. Sad and comforting at the same time, it is almost impossible to let go of the themes and ideas of AI. after seeing it.

6 Solaris is one of the great thought provokers of all time

Often cited as one of the best science fiction movies in movie history, Solarisby Andrei Tarkovsky is a deep dive into the emotional states of three members of a skeletal crew orbiting a fictional planet through a space station.

With a much more focused focus on the human mind and how dangerous it can be to its owner than on futuristic technology or intergalactic adventures, Solaris It may be a slow movie, but it certainly pays off the audience’s patience. Tarkovsky’s classic has influenced many future additions to the genre, such as Inception Y Event Horizon.

5 Total Recall is an amazing mission to Mars

For a fun piece of sci-fi that induces existential crisis, look no further than the classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Total Recall. Directed by the genius Paul Verhoeven, this 1990 sci-fi action movie raises far more serious questions than you would expect from an Arnie movie made during his heyday as a box office giant.

Based on the work of Philip K Dick We Can Remember It For You Wholesale, Total Recall focuses on Schwarzenegger’s role as Douglas Quaid and his mind-blowing adventure on Mars. It is considered one of the best works of the stars of Terminator and one of the best science fiction movies in cinema.

4 2001: A Space Odyssey is the ultimate in deep space and self-exploration

Stanley Kubrick’s intergalactic masterpiece, 2001: An Odyssey of the space, remains one of the most important and influential films in history. As early as 1968, the American filmmaker asked his audience to reflect on evolution, artificial intelligence, mythology and existentialism. It is possible that the topics explored in 2001 are the reason the film received such a mixed response when it was released.

Movie buffs already know this, and Kubrick’s spatial feel is rightly considered one of the greatest films of all time. This is a sci-fi classic that raises many more questions than it answers.

3 The Truman Show may be the cause of fear of cameras in modern society

In the year 2022, The Truman’s show was even more disturbing due to the presence of cameras in everyday life. However, as early as 1998, Peter Weir’s film made people doubt their own reality and even made the “delusion of The Truman Show” become a syndrome recognized by psychiatry.

Inspired by a 1989 episode of The Twilight Zone, The Truman Show It may not be traditional science fiction, but it certainly explores a simulated reality that we, as a society, don’t seem to be that far off.

2 In the mouth of madness will make you question your sanity

One of the most underrated films of the master of horror and science fiction John Carpenter, Madness in the mouth masterfully blends reality and fiction through the eyes of Sam Neill’s John Trent.

Neill delivers one of his most poignant performances as an insurance investigator on the hunt for a missing horror writer. He’s backed by Julie Carmen, John Glover, and Hollywood icon Charlton Heston. In the mouth of the Insanity is one of Carpenter’s weirdest, most disturbing, and suggestive films, and a must-see for everyone who enjoys its main characters on their sanity lost.

1 Interstellar explores our importance and our place among the stars

Another science fiction masterpiece from Christopher Nolan, Interstellar take many references from 2001: A Space Odysseyby Stanley Kubrick. The result is a beautiful and emotional film that asks the viewer to reflect on their place among the stars.

This exciting and thought-provoking film starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway focuses on forces little known to humanity. It also explores the concept of love and the role it plays in our existence with impressive scope and insight. Science fiction movies can’t be greater than Interstellar.