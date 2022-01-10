Xiaomi Redmi K50, Xiaomi’s next budget beast

Xiaomi’s 2022, like previous years, will be quite busy. The leaks are already beginning to reveal details of the next high-end mobiles “Economic” that the company is preparing. The Xiaomi Redmi K50 and K50 Pro They are just around the corner and it is a matter of a few weeks before they make an appearance. Today we tell you the possible details of your design, which could change a lot from last year’s model. All keeping the good quality / price ratio!

The Redmi K50 Pro with flat frames and 3 rear cameras

From China come several images that refer to the design of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro. This device would come with 3 rear cameras, a fairly special module and a frame design that follows the line of the iPhone 13 Pro.

There are three rear cameras and the module seems to have a kind of “plate” with information that it also uses to house the LED flash. The case also reveals that the device will feature a infrared port in addition to the microphone.

The most interesting of all the leaked is in its frames. Everything points to these will be flat just like its rear. This design has already been followed by other manufacturers and Xiaomi itself with the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

The front does not show anything special: it will be the same as most of the company’s and competitor’s devices. Its size would be moderate with a diagonal of 6.67 inch, a fairly standard measure in Xiaomi.

High-end with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and good price

The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro They are intended to be launched as high-end devices with affordable prices. They are expected to be at the height of the recent Xiaomi 12 but with more contained prices.

If you are thinking of buying a high end in 2022 it is possible that these terminals, or their western versions, are the most interesting option. How about the leaked design of the Xiaomi Redmi K50?