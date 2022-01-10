Xiaomi has patented a fingerprint sensor that occupies the entire screen of the mobile, where is the trick?

It was time for finger scanners to occupy the entire mobile screen, and Xiaomi has already patented its own technology to achieve this.

It seems that they arrived yesterday, and yet the fingerprint readers have been hidden under the screens of our mobiles since 2018, 4 years ago, in addition with practically no evolution nor notable technological improvements.

In fact, we have been listening for a long time promises of finger scanners that would occupy the entire front of the device, and that for this reason they would allow us to unlock it by pressing with our finger anywhere on the screen, although to date we have not seen any movement nor are prototypes or functional tests.

This is something that seems to be about to change, because as GizmoChina colleagues told us in the offices of Xiaomi they are already working on a large fingerprint reader that would allow us to use it anywhere on the OLED screen of a mobile device.

The idea is improve the experience and speed of unlocking, so this new fingerprint reader would work anywhere on the screen, although it remains to be seen how would Xiaomi solve the power on the reader and its biometric unlocking, since continuous operation would imply countless unwanted unlocks while holding the smartphone.

It was time for full-screen fingerprint readers to arrive, although for now we continue to see only ideas and sketches without any working prototype … Will Xiaomi be ready for this same 2022?

In any case, the patent has already been filed and granted in China, with sketches included and an explanation of its operation, based on a series of infrared LED emitters that would be installed under the AMOLED panel and the digitizer of the smartphone. A receiving matrix would do the rest of the work, analyzing reflected light beams to complete our fingerprint authentication.

The operation is similar to current optical finger scanners, although in this case the infrared LED emitters are spread over the entire surface of the touch panel, activating only when detecting a touch on the screen and also only emitting light in the area where we press and with the shape of the fingertip detected.

Xiaomi says that when a user wants to unlock a mobile with this technology, the touch screen will register the touch taking the position of the finger and its shape, so that the infrared matrix can do its job as described above.

It sounds good, really, although as I said I have my doubts about how it will detect the mobile that we want to unlock or that we are simply holding, since the idea of ​​previously pressing a button adds complexity to the unlocking and takes away some of the logic to this development.

Be that as it may, readers of this type will arrive sooner or later by being also Huawei after a similar design, already patented in its case in six markets -China, Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea and India- although for now no ads or functional prototypes displayed at fairs.

It will be necessary to see how they implement it, but that it arrives soon for the comfort that it will bring or that at least it promises … Or not?

