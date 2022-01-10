With everything and waltz! Granny celebrates her dream XV at age 60

TikTok It has become the most important social network in recent years, because in it we can see different trends that have gone viral, from the most controversial to the funniest.

This is how we were able to witness an event that shocked more than one, by witnessing how a grandmother was able to fulfill her dream of having a beautiful birthday party. fifteen years, to his just turned 60 years.

Through the account of the user @miguel12365 details of the peculiar celebration of the quinceañera granny were revealed, who wore a large red dress in golden tones.

In a first video where you can see the grandmother wearing her red dress, the comments began questioning if it was really her party of “fifteen years”, So in another video, Miguel shared the moment when she is ready for the celebration.

Miguel He was in charge of sharing the great birthday party of his grandmother, capturing moments such as his entrance to the room, together with his chamberlains where he received a great ovation.

Within the comments there are also a large number of users who asked to see the most anticipated moment of every quinceañera, the waltz, where we could also see the delivery of their slippers.

Finally, users on social networks have not stopped sending congratulations to Miguel’s grandmother for having fulfilled her dream of a magical celebration.