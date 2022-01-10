Will we defeat the coronavirus with ‘eternal reinforcements’?

While these immune cells cannot prevent infection, they do alleviate the severity of symptoms and keep hospitalizations low.

“People who are vaccinated are actually doing very well in avoiding hospitalizations,” said Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York. The omicron has made it clear that preventing all infections is a lost cause, he added.

If vaccines prevented infection and the spread of the virus, regular boosters might make sense. “But with the existence of the omicron, what’s the point?” Said Nussenzweig. “The bottom line here is to prevent people from requiring hospitalization.”

Last fall, Anthony Fauci, America’s top adviser on the pandemic, spoke repeatedly about the importance of preventing symptomatic infections. But in recent days, he has also begun to affirm that the fundamental thing is to avoid hospitalizations.

To prevent infection, booster doses must be in near perfect timing with the circulation of a variant in the population. For example, many people who received a third dose in early fall were left vulnerable to omicron because their immune booster had already waned.

Generally, people are advised to get a flu shot just before the virus begins to circulate during the winter. If the coronavirus ends up settling in a flu-like seasonal pattern, which is quite possible, “we could imagine a scenario where we just apply boosters before winter every year,” Hensley said.

Lessons from the flu season also suggest that frequent vaccination is unlikely to be helpful. Vaccinating against the flu twice a year “has a diminishing return, so it may not make sense to vaccinate as often,” said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong. “For the initial doses that people receive the answers are getting better, but then there is a turning point.”