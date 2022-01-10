Will Smith breaks his curse at the Golden Globes and strengthens his options to achieve the first Oscar of his career for ‘The Williams Method’

Will Smith He is one of the actors who is betting the strongest on his campaign for the next edition of the Oscars. So far he has aired many aspects of his personal life and his first major victory has come at the Golden Globes, where he has won the award for best actor in a dramatic film for his work in ‘The Williams Method’.

In this way, Smith has broken a kind of curse that haunted him at the Golden Globes, because He had previously been nominated five times, losing all of them.. That slump has come to an end thanks to his acclaimed portrayal of the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

At the time, Smith was a twice contender in television categories for ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’, while for his performances on the big screen he had been nominated for ‘Ali’, ‘In search of happiness’ and ‘The truth hurts’. For the latter he was not an Oscar candidate, which he did with the previous two, but the year of ‘Ali’ was defeated by Denzel Washington and his unforgettable Alonzo from ‘Training Day’, while with ‘In search of happiness’ he had to see how he collected the statuette Forest whitaker for ‘The Last King of Scotland’.

It remains to be seen to what extent this victory boosts his Oscar chances. He was already one of the great favorites and precisely his biggest rival seemed to be Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The power of the dog’), who at least at the Golden Globes has been defeated by Smith. We’ll see if the same thing ends up happening at the awards given by the Hollywood Academy.