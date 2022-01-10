Will Smith and Andrew Garfield win the Golden Globe

Delivery Golden Globes 2022 It took place this Sunday night with pleasant surprises for the fans, as their favorite actors and productions won the award.

One of them was Andrew Garfield, who triumphed as best actor in a musical or comedy movie for his role in “Tick tick … boom!” under the direction of Lin Manuel Miranda, beating Leonardo DiCaprio himself.

Another of the winners was the beloved Will Smith, which was already his turn, and this time he was surprised by his performance on the tape “King Richard”, where he played the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, delivering a dramatic role at the height.

For her part, the actress with Colombian roots Rachel Zegler, whom we recently interviewed exclusively won the award in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, deeply thanking you for supporting the film and committing to change the world by bringing more important issues to the big screen.

Beating Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart, who had been making noise for “House of Gucci” and “Spencer”, the veteran Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe for “Being the Ricardos”, an original installment of Prime Video.

In a completely atypical ceremony without transmission or guests, the 79th edition of the #GoldenGlobes where #ThePoweroftheDog won the highest award of the night. For its part, #Andrew Garfield was awarded for his great work in #TickTickBoom .👏🏼

. pic.twitter.com/QbqxB5eMv7 – SensaCine Mexico (@SensaCineMx) January 10, 2022

The award for best drama film and direction went to “The Power of the Dog,” available on Netflix, while “West Side Story” won in the category of best musical or comedy film.

“Charm” of Disney triumphed as best animated film, “Belfast” won the statuette for having the best script, the composer Hans zimmer won for its soundtrack on “Dune” and the singer Billie eilish He raised the award with his brother for best original song in “No Time to Die.”

In the television section “Succession” continues to achieve successes as the best drama series, while Jason sudeikis won best comedy actor for his series “Ted Lasso”.

Other actors who won the Golden Globe were Michael keaton for the series “Dopesick” and Kate winslet for his participation in “Mare of Easttown”.

