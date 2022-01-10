Will Smith and Andrew Garfield among the winners of the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes, Hollywood’s so-called biggest party that regularly draws 18 million viewers, was downgraded to a live blog Sunday night for its 79th edition.

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) proceeded with its film and television awards with no television broadcast, nominees, celebrity guests, red carpet, host, press or even an online broadcast. Instead, HFPA members and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the winners on the organization’s social media.

Winners in the film sections included Will Smith for “King Richard,” Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power of the Dog,” Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.” barriers ”) and Andrew Garfield for“ tick, tick… BOOM! ”.

Japan’s “Drive My Car”, a critics favorite, won best non-English language film, while “Encanto” was named best animated film.

But those who followed the announcement of winners on Twitter, it could have been a bit confusing. Many of the tweets did not include which project the person had won for.

To announce the winner for best actor in a musical or comedy film, the organization tweeted: “It takes 43 minutes to smile. Thanks for the exercise Andrew Garfield and congratulations on bringing home the #GoldenGlobe for best actor-movie-musical / comedy, ”not to mention the award was for his work on“ tick, tick… BOOM! ”.

Among the winners in the television categories were Jean Smart for “Hacks,” which also won the Globe for best comedy series; Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso,” Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong for “Succession,” Kate Winslet for “Mare of Easttown,” O Yeong-su for “Squid Game,” and Michael Keaton for “Dopesick.” Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” was recognized as the best limited series. None of the winners appeared to be present at the event, nor did they immediately comment on their awards publicly.

Jamie Lee Curtis, however, chimed in with a video message posted on the HFPA’s Twitter account in which he spoke about the group’s charitable work.

“I just wanted to honor and support them in this ongoing advocacy,” Curtis said. “I am proud to be associated with them in this initiative.”

That the organization proceeded with any type of event came as a surprise to many in Hollywood. The HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation in February revealed ethical flaws and a surprising lack of diversity: There was not a single black journalist among the group’s 87 members. The studios and public relations firms threatened to boycott. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes, while other top performers criticized the organization on social media.

The HFPA promised reforms during the 78th edition of the awards last year, but its old broadcast partner, NBC, announced in May that it would not broadcast the Globes in 2022 because “a change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The station usually pays about $ 60 million for the rights to broadcast the awards gala, one of the most watched after the Oscars and Grammys.

Although ridiculed, Hollywood had come to accept the Golden Globes as a legitimate and useful stop in a competitive awards season. And for audiences around the world, it was a reasonably lively night, with glamorous fashion, big stars, champagne-filled speeches, and hosts from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Ricky Gervais regularly poking fun at the HFPA.

After the NBC hit, it was anticipated that the HFPA would simply not award awards this year. Hollywood studios and publicists also largely chose not to commit to the group as in previous years, with some declining to submit films for consideration for a nomination. When the nominees were announced last month, few publicly celebrated.

This year, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama “Belfast,” about growing up during the Northern Irish conflict, and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” a gothic western set in 1925 in Montana with Kirsten. Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch topped the list of candidates with seven nominations each, including for best drama film. HBO’s “Succession” led the TV side with five mentions, including best drama series.

The press association claims that in the months since its 2021 show it has been revamped. The group has added a director of diversity; reviewed its board of directors; added 21 new members, including six black journalists; joined the NAACP in a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

