Why did Ben Affleck hate doing Justice League?

Warner Bros. and DC Films have had serious problems assembling their own cinematic universe. Few films managed to curdle in their first stage, while the vast majority went the wrong way. In past days, Ben affleck talked about the experience of shooting League of Justice, a film that premiered on November 17, 2017. The actor confessed that it is one of the heaviest and most unpleasant projects he has faced throughout his career.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Affleck uncovered himself about the tsunami of emotions he went through during the filming of the film. It is important to note that the actor did not enjoy the recordings with Snyder or Whedon. The Hollywood star commented that the making of the film coincided with one of his periods of greatest instability. He also recalled that there were tragedies that marked the project from an early stage, so it was difficult to leave this tidal wave of conflicts out of the picture.

“League of Justice it was the lowest point for me. That movie was really a bad experience because several things came together: the problems of my own life, my divorce, being too far from home, the scheduling problems and then the personal tragedy of Zack snyder, and, of course, the reshoots. It was simply the worst experience. It was horrible, ”he commented.

Hard times for Ben Affleck

During that conversation with the American media, Ben affleck indicated that League of Justice He made clear his personal and professional priorities. At the end of that maze where he had to solve many things, he drew conclusions that led him to make radical decisions. He even realized that he had agreed to be in some projects that did not fill him, as happened with the direction of Batman. Recall that the actor determined that it was best to retire to give his place to a true passionate about history.

“Steer Batman is a good example of what I am saying. I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. Whoever does it should love it. ‘You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something. But it was at the point where I began to realize that it is not worth it. It is a wonderful benefit to reorient and recalibrate your priorities, when I did it I felt more comfortable “, explained the winner of the Oscar award in different categories.

In his opinion, it has little to do with the harsh criticism that Whedon’s film received in the first stage. Finally, he did not have a very good time when Snyder was in charge of the project, although he had greater compatibility with the ideas of the creative.

“It was all I liked about this. That was the moment when I said, ‘I’m not going to do this again.’ It’s not even about that League of Justice it was so bad, because it could have been anything “, he added.

The character’s farewell

Ben Affleck says goodbye to character in the Flash

With his recent statements, it is clear that Ben affleck does not enjoy playing the Bat Knight. The actor’s adventure under the suit will end with the premiere of The Flash, a film that will hit the movie complexes at the end of 2022. Let’s remember that his appearances as the superhero took place in a couple of films: Batman v superman Y League of Justice (both versions). Although he has some epic sequences in these films, he said his favorite scene with the character is in the next sprinter movie.

Thus, The Flash It will be Affleck’s big farewell as Gotham City’s vigilante. We believe that there could not be a better setting to say goodbye to the character, considering that the story takes several elements from the series Flashpoint, by the writer Geoff Johns illustrated by Andy Kubert. The 61 numbers that make it up completely change the perception of the DC Universe, altering the status quo from an action by Barry Allen.

The Flash It will be in theaters on November 4 of this year, a film where the protagonist will be Ezra Miller. In addition to the return of Ben affleck Like Bruce Wayne, the cast includes the names of Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue, to name a few.

Which Batman is Ben Affleck?

Many were in awe of Ben Affleck’s Batman

For many, the Batman from Ben affleck It is the best that has existed in the world of cinema. His work sparked a lot of controversy, especially because some fans of the franchise were satisfied with the version of Christian Bale in the Nolan saga. The discussion stems from loyal comic book lovers believing that Ben is a more faithful representation of the masked vigilante.

For example, the actor’s jaw and personality go more hand in hand with the Batman of the comics. Also, the voice work is less exaggerated than any other version. At the same time, Affleck seduced many because he showed the most violent and self-destructive side of the character. We see a man who does not hesitate to do what is necessary to impose justice, after having faced trauma such as the possible death of Robin.

What do you think of Ben Affleck’s statements about Justice League? Thank you always for reading, commenting and sharing!