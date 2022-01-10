Who is Frida Sofía, granddaughter of “Chapo” Guzmán and stepdaughter of Julio César Chávez Jr

The 16-year-old was in the Top 3 of the reality show “I have talent, a lot of talent” (Photo: Instagram / @ fridaguzmanoficial)

Over the weekend, social media users recalled a video from September 28, 2020, in which a young singer is interviewed after interpreting the Mexican National Anthem before starting a boxing match in the state of Durango.

The little girl was identified as Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz, granddaughter of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo. She’s daughter of Edgar Guzmán López and Frida Muñoz Román, current wife of the boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., whom she married after Edgar’s murder in May 2008, perpetrated by a group of gunmen who fired point-blank at the young man, after an alleged confusion.

The 16-year-old was born during the month of September 2006 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where her parents are from. Due to his great voice, he managed to participate in the reality show “I have talent, a lot of talent”, broadcast on the chain TV star in United States. In this one he managed to enter the Top 3 during the grand final that took place at the end of November 2021.

His talent was not only registered in the program, he also shows it on social networks such as Instagram Y TikTok, in which it has thousands of followers to whom it shares clips of some songs of regional Mexican next to celebrities like his Julio César Chávez.

Frida Sofía shares moments with the family of her stepfather, Julio César Chávez Jr. (Photo: Instagram / @ fridaguzmanoficial)

Because she was sheltered by the son of the Mexican boxing legend since she was little, her love for this sport is also something that she cannot hide, and therefore has published several photographs and videos in which he is observed practicing it together with his stepfather.

In addition to music and sports, Frida Sofía has also shown the qualities she has for modeling. From your account Instagram posted photos with different costumes for a photoshoot by Show Studio CLN-MX.

Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz graduated in 2019 from High school, academic stage that he studied in the Saint Finbar Roman Catholic Church. He shared that achievement with his friends and family, in addition to being rewarded with a trip to Europe, which he shared on the networks. The images show that he stepped on destinations such as Paris, France; London, United Kingdom.

These have not been the only luxurious trips he has had, since at the end of 2019 he also visited Universal’s studios; And months later, at the beginning of 2020, he was at Snow Summit Ski Resort, located in California, United States.

His last posts on Instagram were some covers of your favorite artists, such as Vicente Fernández, Ángela Aguilar, Juan Gabriel and Mayeli Alonso, former partner of Lupillo Rivera.

The granddaughter of “Chapo” Guzmán has also been a model (Photo: Instagram / @ fridaguzmanoficial)

It was on May 8, 2008 when Édgar was shot at least 500 times by a group of 15 Beltrán Leyva hitmen, while the son of Chapo was in a Tres Ríos Urban Development shopping center.

A gunman from the Sinaloan organization told the weekly Rio Doce that that crime “was a mistake. But we knew it was going to be paid because, although they are mistakes, sometimes they are not your fault, they are also paid, and in this case, only death covers one of those mistakes, “said one of the gunmen who belonged to the cell. who killed Guzmán López.

That moment was the maximum point of tension within the Sinaloa Cartel, and it happened three months after the capture of Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, the Mochomo, who was then the leader of the cartel that operated alongside the Chapo Guzmán and Ismael Zambada García.

