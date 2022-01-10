When, at what time and on which channel to watch the Liga MX match LIVE?

Find out the date, timetables and TV channels to watch LIVE the match between Chivas and Pachuca, from the Hidalgo stadium, for matchday 2 of Liga MX.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara debuted in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament in the best way. The Sacred Herd defeated Mazatlán by three goals to zero, at the Akron stadium, and they gave the first blow of authority on day 1 of the contest: with two games remaining to close the date, leaders of the standings march.

Despite the fact that only Roberto Alvarado, from Cruz Azul, was added to the staff for this semester, the team led by Marcelo Michel Leaño is prepared to put behind the poor performance and adverse results of past championships, to return to the top of the table and fight titles.

The goal of the Chivas de Guadalajara is to surpass the result they obtained in the last Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, in which they were left out of the playoffs at the hands of Puebla, after qualifying in tenth place. To ratify it, they will face the Tuzos del Pachuca next weekend.

Chivas vs Pachuca: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

The second date of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament will begin on Friday the 14th, but the Chivas de Guadalajara will jump to the main field of the Hidalgo stadium until Sunday, January 16, when from 6:00 p.m. they visit Pachuca.

Hours by country

Chivas vs Pachuca: where and how to watch the game LIVE?

In Mexico, The match between Chivas vs Pachuca, valid for matchday 2 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament, will be broadcast by Marca Claro and Fox Sports 2 on TV, in addition to the Claro Sports YouTube channel. In the United States, meanwhile, TUDN and Univisión will broadcast the meeting.