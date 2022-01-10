WhatsApp: what can happen to your account if you use WhatsApp Plus or another unofficial app? | Android | iPhone | Technology

All the people who downloaded WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or another modified version of WhatsApp thinks these apps are harmless, so they keep using them to chat with their friends, family, co-workers, etc. The main attraction of these unofficial versions is that, unlike the original, they have some additional features such as see deleted messages, save states of your friends, among others. Why shouldn’t you use them? Here we are going to teach you.

First you should know that the altered versions (MODS) of WhatsApp are not available in official stores such as Play Store or App Store. The APK file of these applications is usually published on unreliable download pages, that is, it is not safe to download it, since you may end up infecting your smartphone with some type of malware.

Today, many cybercriminals use malware to steal people’s personal information. Not only passwords for emails or social networks, but also the keys to financial applications that have been installed on their smartphones, this with the aim of stealing money, without the victim noticing.

Severe WhatsApp punishment

It was already clear that WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp and other similar MODS are not safe, not only because they can be infected with some malicious code, but because (unlike the original version) they do not have end-to-end encryption, that is, your private chats are vulnerable and can be seen by a third party.

Believe it or not, WhatsApp punishes users who use unofficial versions of its instant messaging application. In its official blog, the company indicates that using MODS is a violation of its rules that is punishable, depending on the severity.

If they find out you’re using WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or another unofficial version of WhatsApp, your account will be suspended temporarily (24 hours). That is, you will not be able to chat with your contacts for a whole day. If after the ban you continue to use that MOD, the punishment will be permanent and you will lose your account forever.

“If you received a message within the application notifying that your account is temporarily suspended, it means that you are probably using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official application. If after your account has been temporarily suspended you do not start using the legitimate version, your account could be permanently suspended ”, they indicate on their official blog.

“Unsupported applications or those that claim to be able to move your chats from one phone to another are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial applications are developed by third parties and violate our terms of service. WhatsApp does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices, “the company adds.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick WhatsApp secret, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way let the other person know that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only to those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then check the following video.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.