WhatsApp: How to know if your message was read without the blue popcorn

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 09.01.2022 11:10:07





Everything indicates that we must remain homebound Due to the covid-19 pandemic after the appearance of new variants. In most cases that means more home office and contact your co-workers through platforms of messaging or social networks. So it is not strange that WhatsApp users take on the task of investigating tricks for improve communication and privacy, one of them has to do with the blue popcorn.

Although for some they are usually a headache for many others it gives them certainty, because it allows them to know if their message has finally been read. There is currently a function to deactivate them, don’t worry because There is a way to outwit her and thus be able to know if they have already read your messages.

To avoid conflicts with the “you let me see”, or simply to maintain their privacy, many have preferred to deactivate the option that indicates whether your contact has already read you on WhatsApp. Although either of them have this function activated, it is possible to identify if they have already seen your message; Just follow these simple steps.

No blue popcorn! So you can know if they read your message

There are two ways to see if the contact you text or audio has already seen or heard. Both are very easy and the best of all is that you do not need to download an extra application or enter a website, you can do everything through the WhatsApp app.

First option

1. This is the simplest way, since more than a trick it is a hidden function or very little known to users. Once you have entered WhatsApp, choose the chat of the person you sent the message to.

2. Select the text or audio and click on “info.”, There it will appear if your message has already been delivered, or more importantly, if you have already seen it. The “Read” box will even appear with the popular blue popcorn, this regardless of whether the other person or even you have them disabled.

Second option

1. The first thing you should do is create a group with which you want to know if they have already read your message.

2. Send him the message through the group, and regardless of whether he has deactivated the blue popcorn, that way you will know if he has already read your message or listened to the audio that you sent him.

amt