What’s new in the latest version of the APK?

The application WhatsApp Plus It is making more of an impact in recent years thanks to the great features that the original does not have and the constant updates of the application.

However, it was recently learned that the direct messaging service has reached 2022 renewed, since it has implemented a series of functions that will surely please everyone who updates the latest version.

For this reason, in the following note we want to leave you all the details that you should know so that you can know the new functions that it brings WhatsApp Plus for the current year 2022. It is worth mentioning that you must first have the latest version of the application.

WhatsApp Plus: What are the new features of the app?

Pause audio recordings

Messages that self-destruct when read

Download statuses and photos that are only seen once

New themes and wallpapers

Removal of advertising

Take screenshots

How and where to download the latest version of APK 18.90.0?

Search Google Chrome for version 18.90.0 of the APK as an executable file.

Check the link on the page to avoid downloading any viruses or malware.

On the page you are on, click on “Install WhatsApp Plus” and grant all permissions to the browser so that it does not block the download.

If you see a legend that it is not possible to install the application, you must delete everything related to WhatsApp that you have on your cell phone. This is done from the application settings on your cell phone.

Once you have downloaded WhatsApp Plus, you must give it a phone number so that it can link your contacts.

Is it safe to use this version of WhatsApp on the Android system?