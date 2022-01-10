what is it, how to take it, effects and more

The maltodextrin It is one of those substances typically associated with exercise and sports performance, although we can find it as part of multiple combinations in drinks, energy gels, bars, recovery shakes or recoverys.

East carbohydrate in particular it is very popular in the sports world for its speed of action, especially in aerobic or endurance sports, which is why we will analyze it in detail today.

What is Maltodextrin

The maltodextrin it’s a kind of fast absorbing carbohydrate, widely used in sports supplements both in isolation and in combination with other substances, such as fructose. It is very common to find it in energy drinks, gels (in combination with fructose or caffeine), bars and many other products.

Maltodextrin is absorbed in this way thanks to its high glycemic index, that is, it is capable of causing rapid increases in insulin which, in turn, will lead to a rapid absorption of ingested carbohydrates.

Maltodextrin is a fast-absorbing carbohydrate.

In this case, maltodextrin in particular is a complex carbohydrate, and not simple as might be thought. It is obtained after the hydrolysis or breakdown of starch, and can be produced through different sources such as corn, potato, rice or wheat. The objective is to divide these starches into simpler elements with a low molecular weight, something that in turn collaborates in a rapid gastric emptying and therefore less stomach discomfort.

What is maltodextrin for

Maltodextrin can be used either as a food additive or as an isolated sports supplement or in combination with other substances. It is a substance very soluble in water, easily digested, colorless and with little taste, which is why it is highly appreciated in the food industry in general.

At the sports level, as we have already mentioned, maltodextrin is widely used as a form of recharge energy reserves (muscle glycogen), maintain intensity from exercise in long-distance or long-term sports and even improve recovery after exercise.

It is very soluble, easily digested and allows to recharge muscle glycogen stores.

One of the key characteristics of maltodextrin is its rapid absorption and digestion: it gives rise to a fast energy spike, but does not cause stomach upset by assisting in a quick and easy gastric emptying.

Furthermore, it is very easy to mix maltodextrin with other substances, so it is also versatile in this regard.

Maltodextrin and sports performance: when and how to take it

Maltodextrin can be taken before, during or after training depending on the goal you are looking for.

Before exercise

If taken before exercise, maltodextrin will serve as an extra quick energy addition to get your workout done. Supplementation before workouts improves both performance and concentration, in addition to collaborating in better subsequent recovery and maintenance and even improvement of muscle gains.

Within this period, the hydrate loading phenomenon and supercompensation When a competition is going to be held: for 2-3 days, an attempt will be made to empty the energy reserves of glycogen avoiding foods rich in carbohydrates, to later carry out a daily consumption of carbohydrates to a greater extent than usual and reach the competition with a higher energy reserve.

In this regard, supplements such as maltodextrin can help, given its ease of intake, absorption and digestion, compared to other carbohydrates that lead to greater stomach volume and gastrointestinal discomfort.

During exercise

The taking of maltodextrin during exercise It is usually performed in endurance sports, where it is sought to maintain an adequate level of glycogen until the end of training or competition, but without suffering annoying adverse effects on the stomach. Again, the ease of absorption and digestion of maltodextrin would make it an optimal substance in this regard and a great ally for athletes such as runners or cyclists.

Although it will depend on the type of exercise, time and intensity of it, one carbohydrate intake or another is currently recommended, based on studies carried out in recent years by researchers such as Aitor Viribay or Asker Jeukendrup:

If he exercise lasts 30-40 minutes , a carbohydrate supplement would not be necessary. At most, mouthwashes with sugars are recommended.

, a carbohydrate supplement would not be necessary. At most, mouthwashes with sugars are recommended. If he exercise lasts 45-60 minutes Depending on the intensity, a carbohydrate intake of 60 g / h would be recommended, advising gels or hydrogels.

Depending on the intensity, a carbohydrate intake of 60 g / h would be recommended, advising gels or hydrogels. If he exercise lasts 45-75 minutes , a consumption of 60-80 g / h of carbohydrates would be recommended, again in gel, hydrogel, bars or drinks with maltodextrin format.

, a consumption of 60-80 g / h of carbohydrates would be recommended, again in gel, hydrogel, bars or drinks with maltodextrin format. If he exercise lasts 75-90 minutes , a consumption of 80-100 g / h of carbohydrates would be recommended, again in gel format, hydrogel, bars or drinks with maltodextrin, although a combination of sugars (glucose and fructose) is recommended.

, a consumption of 80-100 g / h of carbohydrates would be recommended, again in gel format, hydrogel, bars or drinks with maltodextrin, although a combination of sugars (glucose and fructose) is recommended. If he exercise lasts 90-120 minutes or more, a consumption of up to 120 g / h of carbohydrates, in combination, in gel, liquid and even solid format is recommended for certain sports. Virabay even emphasizes the alternation of flavors between the different consumption formats so as not to saturate individual tolerance.

Remember, training the digestive system is essential to be able to tolerate high amounts of carbohydrates per hour.

In all these cases a previous training of the digestive system is also recommended: it is not advisable to suddenly try one day to take 120 grams of carbohydrate in an hour, for several hours, in full competition without having done previous tests. If it is done, in all probability it will end badly.

This is true of any amount. A energy gel Common has 20-25 grams of carbohydrates (although in the market you can find larger solutions, up to 50 grams per gel or 80 grams of carbohydrates per sachet to make our drink). Like everything, stomach training is key and we cannot go from taking nothing, to putting 1 gel every 20 minutes. Progression and training.

After exercise

If it is taken after exercise, maltodextrin has been shown to help replenish muscle glycogen that has been expended during sports practice, in addition to assisting in the absorption of nutrients at the muscle level.

In fact, it is very common to see supplements (recuperators, or recovery) where maltodextrin is mixed with protein, to guarantee this energy replacement in an optimal way.

Maltodextrin benefits and properties

Maltodextrin as a molecule stands out for its versatility in multiple aspects.

TO nutritional level, the caloric intake of maltodextrin is the same as the amount of carbohydrates it contains: 4 kcal for each gram of hydrates, or about 400 kcal for each 100 grams of product. The usual thing is to find maltodextrin in doses between 25 g and 100 g, depending on the use that is going to be given.

It is advised, however, that the use of maltodextrin as a supplement is within the sports field, both in strength and in resistance, either before, during or after exercise.

Regarding your glycemic index, it is estimated that maltodextrin ranges between 85-105 GI, although some studies suggest that it could even be higher. Be that as it may, it is a high glycemic index, and therefore makes it very easy to be absorbed and quickly reach both the bloodstream and the cells.

When maltodextrin is consumed, the amount of blood sugar or glycemia rises rapidly, which in turn causes a spike in blood insulin, in turn facilitating the absorption of this glucose. Insulin is known to be an anabolic hormone, that is, it facilitates the absorption of nutrients at the muscle level and helps in muscle regeneration and recovery, but also in the search for muscle hypertrophy.

Regarding the use of maltodextrin in sport refers, it can be consumed both in aerobic or endurance sports and in anaerobic or strength sports, alone or in combination with other substances. The purpose, in both cases, is to avoid wasting all the muscle glycogen and circulating glucose until reaching fatigue early.

I know advise, yes, that the use of maltodextrin as a supplement whether in sports, both in strength and endurance, either before, during or after exercise. Maltodextrin as a food additive is still a sum of simple carbohydrates with their consequent added calories; In some cases it may be useful (such as the use of supplements in patients with malnutrition), but abuse of this substance should not be carried out beyond the pursuit of athletic performance.

Adverse effects and contraindications of maltodextrin

Despite its versatility and ease of consumption, maltodextrin is not without adverse effects, which can be a problem in certain people: its high glycemic index causes blood glucose and insulin spikes, something that in the long term could be problematic if it occurs outside of training, leading to insulin tolerance and an increased risk of metabolic disease.

On the other hand, fast-absorbing carbohydrates like maltodextrin also have easy to store as fat if not used immediately. Again, the use of maltodextrin should be focused on athletic performance and not just day-to-day.

Some studies have linked taking supplements such as maltodextrin with alterations in the gut microbiome, increasing the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases. Again, these effects would occur if the energy peak provided by maltodextrin is not used completely and immediately.

A excess dose of maltodextrin yes it can cause Gastrointestinal disorders: in high doses, both maltodextrin and any supplement based on simple or complex carbohydrates can cause gas, intestinal discomfort and diarrhea; there are even cases of allergic reactions to maltodextrin.

Maltodextrin is a highly processed substance, so it is only “fast energy”, with no associated nutrients. It has no other benefit beyond giving rise to energy within sports practice, and that should be very clear.

Finally, both maltodextrin and other supplements based on processed carbohydrates or simple carbohydrates should Avoid in people with diabetes or any type of insulin resistance. Likewise, if you are looking to lose weight for any reason, maltodextrin would be a bad option, since it would produce precisely the opposite effect.