Western movies currently on Netflix

Westerns have been a part of the Hollywood scene since the beginning of American pop culture. Each decade has brought audiences a different list of movies that explore the days of gunman cowboys. Of timeless classics recounted as The seven magnificents to powerful epic tales like True grain, Westerns have proven to remain a fixture in pop culture.

Recently, Netflix has released a series of original westerns that have been instant hits like their most recent release, The power of the dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch. If you like Jane Campion’s latest work or are a fan of Westerns in general, you may want to check out these other great titles currently streaming on Netflix.

the hateful eight

Another Quentin Tarantino western released a few years later Django unchained, the hateful eight stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Demian Beshir, Tim Roth, Walton Goggins, Michael Madsen and James Parks as eight travelers who find themselves in a cabin and are trapped by snow. they realize that there is some bad blood among the group.

The ridiculous 6

From Frank Coraci and Adam Sandler comes a satirical Western comedy about a dysfunctional Western family of outlaws.

Tommy (Adam Sandler) is ready to marry a member of the Native American tribe who raised him when a bank robber named Frank Stockburn (Nick Nolte) claims to be his biological father and tells him that he is dying of consumption but that He has accumulated $ 50,000 that is buried in a meadow, which he offers to Tommy and his tribe.

But when a group of bandits led by the ruthless Cicero (Danny Trejo) arrives in town and wants Frank to hand over his fortune, Frank has the bandits kidnap him so he can lead them to the money at the “Singing Windmill” in Come back so the bandits won’t attack Tommy or the natives.

Unable to find the money supply himself, Tommy sets out on a quest to steal the amount needed to save his father and, along the way, discovers that he has five half-siblings. Together, the six would-be outlaws attempt various shenanigans to free and reunite with their wayward father.

The harder they fall

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rallies his gang to track down Rufus and seek revenge. Those who travel with him include his longtime love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his two best men, the wise but quick-tongued Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and the fast cartoonist Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler). Rufus Buck has his own fearsome team, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) – they are not a group that knows how to lose. Whatever the outcome, the only guarantee anyone has is that only a few will be left standing.

Based on the real-life historical figures of African American outlaws, The harder they fall it was the highly anticipated first western to be released in 2021.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Joel and Ethan Coen Western Anthology features six short films starring Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, and many more well-known actors.

All of the stories featured in the film take place in the Old West, and range from satirical and musical, as in the title story “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” which features Tim Blake Nelson as a singing cowboy, to darkness and suspense. as “Meal Ticket,” with Liam Neeson as an Old West producer who commits murder to keep his success.

Rank

A chameleon named Rango (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a protected family pet finds himself having an identity crisis; Usually, he wonders how to stand out when his nature is to go unnoticed; leading to a compelling need to be the center of attention. When he accidentally ends up in a border town called Dirt, he takes the first step on a journey of transformation as the town’s new sheriff. Although initially, Rango only acts through a series of exciting situations and scandalous encounters; bad luck and high stakes finally force him to get serious and become a true hero.

Django unchained

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Django unchained brings the historical director’s niche of exaggerated violence and camerawork to the western genre.

The 2012 film stars Jamie Foxx as a slave named Django who is bought by a bounty hunter named Schultz (Christoph Waltz) and agrees to help Schultz locate a pair of brothers in exchange for Django’s freedom. When they complete their mission, Django enlists Schultz for help in locating his wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) and freeing her from slavery.

concrete cowboy

From Ricky Straub comes an original downtown western that is based on real-life Philadelphia cowboys and Fletcher Street Stables, one of the first stables in downtown Philadelphia and now one of the last.

In the film, Cole (Caleb McLaughlin), a troubled 15-year-old from Detroit who is expelled from school, is sent by his mother to live with his estranged father, Harp (Idris Elba), who rehabilitates horses on Fletcher Street. Stables. The young teenager ends up finding a new purpose in life when Harp introduces him to horsemanship and the joy of taking care of horses.

A story that conveys how horseback riding can give isolated youth a sense of purpose and self-worth. concrete jeans It is a unique and modern version of Westerns.

Slow west

From writer-director John Maclean, this is a black comedy that draws on the absurd nature of the genre and how the random world without rules can lead to black comedy and even darker consequences. Slow West follows Jay Cavendish (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who teams up with “Injun Hunter” Silas Selleck (Michael Fassbender) so Jay can reunite with his beloved Rose Ross (Caren Pistorious).

hostile

From director Scott Cooper comes a calm and intense story that follows a US Captain (Christian Bale) in 1892 who is assigned one last act before retirement: escorting a dying Cheyenne warchief, who is in prison, to his tribal land in Montana: under the direction of President Harrison. He is joined on his journey by a widow (Rosamund Pike) who lost her family to violent Native American attackers and her fellow cavalrymen, all of whom have nothing but disdain for the prisoner and his family members.

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

When cowboy Lefty Brown (Bill Pullman) witnesses the murder of his longtime partner, newly elected Senator Edward Johnson (Peter Fonda), he sets out to find the killers and avenge the gruesome death of his friend. Following outlaws across the vast and desolate plains of Montana, Lefty recruits a young gunman, Jeremiah (Diego Josef), and an old friend, a heavy-drinking American marshal (Tommy Flanagan), to help deliver the men before justice.

But when Lefty returns home with the names of Johnson’s killers, he discovers that he is being charged with the murder of his friend. With the tables turned, and with his friend at the governor’s mansion (Jim Caviezel) refusing to help, Lefty must evade the law and prove his innocence by exposing those powerful responsible for Johnson’s death.