Wall Street closes lower; Nasdaq rebounds at the end of the session

Reuters.- US stocks closed lower on Monday, but far from their lows for the day, with the Nasdaq starring in a strong rally at the end of the session, as some investors seemed to be looking for bargains even when they were concerned about rising interest rates.

* Although the Nasdaq cut its losses in the afternoon, it had previously slipped as much as 10.37% below its intraday record level reached on November 22.

* In addition to seeing bond returns rise, investors are also looking forward to this week’s inflation data and what it will mean for tightening of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, according to Peter Tuz, chairman of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

* The analyst is also concerned about the impact of the latest coronavirus case numbers on the fourth-quarter earnings season that begins later this week.

* With the Nasdaq slashing its losses sharply during the session, some investors showed up looking for bargains after the earlier sell-off, according to Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, NJ.

* According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 6.03 points, or 0.13%, to 4,671.00 units, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.86 points, or 0.08%, to 14,947.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.65 points, or 0.46%, to 36,065.01 units.

* Operators have increased their expectations of rate hikes since Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting seemed to indicate an earlier than expected increase.

Goldman Sachs said it expects the Fed to raise rates four times in 2022, compared to its previous forecast of three.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

* Tesla fell earlier, but stocks made up lost ground to rally late in the session.

* Meckler said minority investors appeared to return to stocks looking for a bargain after CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric car maker will raise the price of its advanced driver assistance software in the United States.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed